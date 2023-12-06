Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are determined to make things work after dealing with multiple relationship issues.

“Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Fox and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker). “They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”

According to the insider, the couple has continued to face obstacles, adding, “They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways. They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle.”

Kelly, 33, and Fox, 37, were first linked in 2020 after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The pair announced their engagement in January 2022 after less than two years of dating.

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. Two months later, the costars were […]

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox, who shares kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … And then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Related: On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples Some couples just need a break every now and then! Click through to see which of your favorites couples -- like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake -- couldn't help splitting and rekindling year after year.

Since the milestone moment, Fox and Kelly have sparked split rumors several times. In February, a source exclusively told Us that the duo “had a big fight” while attending a Super Bowl party in Arizona, and Fox proceeded to wipe the musician from her social media profiles.

One month later, another insider revealed that Fox and Kelly had “stalled” their wedding planning due to a “volatile” relationship. They have since been spotted on multiple occasions appearing to be on better terms.

Related: Megan Fox's Dating History: Brian Austin Green, Machine Gun Kelly and More From committed relationships to flings. Megan Fox has dated several famous faces since stepping into the spotlight, and her love life has been a topic of much speculation, thanks to her on-again, off-again romance with Brian Austin Green. The actress had a few relationships before she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum latched on to each other. […]

Fox seemingly shed light on the ups and downs with her “twin flame” in a newly released poetry book. In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was published last month, Fox referred to an unnamed lover as a “32-year-old narcissist” and a “complacent rock star” before comparing their romance to “an addiction that no amount of prayers will ever cure,” adding, “You are killing me but my heart won’t give you up.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin