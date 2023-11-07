Megan Fox’s debut poetry book features several nods — both good and bad — to her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released on Tuesday, November 7, Fox, 37, writes about her “true love, twin flame,” a term she has previously used when referring to 33-year-old Kelly (real name Colson Baker). Elsewhere in the book, however, she also calls that lover a “32-year-old narcissist” and a “complacent rock star,” according to Page Six.

In one poem titled “A beautiful boy is a deadly drug,” Fox seemingly compares her romance with Kelly to “an addiction that no amount of prayers will ever cure,” adding, “You are killing me but my heart won’t give you up.”

The couple, who have been engaged since 2022, sparked split rumors earlier this year. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in February that the pair “had a big fight” while attending a Super Bowl party in Arizona. Fox proceeded to wipe the musician from her Instagram page.

One month later, another insider revealed that Fox and Kelly had “stalled” wedding planning and were “on a break” from their “volatile” relationship. By April, a third source told Us that Fox and Kelly were “taking it slow” as they tried to “work on their issues.”

Along with clues about her romance with Kelly, Fox’s book also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at some point in the duo’s relationship. “Maybe if you hadn’t … maybe if I had,” she wrote as she recalled seeing an ultrasound of her baby girl at 10 weeks and one day into her pregnancy.

She later imagined holding the child “as they rip you from my insides,” writing, “I will pay any price / Tell me please / What is the ransom / For her soul?”

Fox further opened up about the experience during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” she said on Tuesday. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Fox shares her kids — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares daughter Casie, 14, with ex Emma Cannon.

According to Fox, Kelly was the one “who actually told me I should write a poetry book.” Despite his positive influence on her creativity, a fourth source told Us last month that the twosome’s wedding plans are still “stalled” as they shift their focus to “feeling solid” in their relationship.

The pair celebrated Halloween this year with two couples costumes, dressing as Kill Bill’s The Bride and Gogo Yubari, as well as Ryuk and Light Yagami from the popular anime Death Note. While sporting their Kill Bill looks at Darren Dzienciol‘s Pop Icons Halloween Party on October 27, Kelly pulled his fake sword on a photographer after he “asked politely not to be photographed,” per a source.

Fox was in a “bad mood” upon arriving at the party — and the “humiliating” incident didn’t help. “She said she’d stay for a limited amount of time, but didn’t want to party hop,” the insider told Us, adding Fox didn’t want to be seen in the “same costume” at multiple parties.