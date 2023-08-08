Megan Fox can soon add published poet to her list of accomplishments.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” Fox, 37, penned via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, while announcing her upcoming poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

She continued: “My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

Fox’s book will drop in November and is currently available for pre-order. Fox’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, took to the comments section to show his support.

“Proud of you 🔥,” Kelly, 33, replied.

The couple — who got engaged in January 2022 — have had their fair share of ups and downs this year. In February, Kelly and Fox hit a rough patch after a disagreement while they were in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

That same weekend, Fox shared a now-deleted cryptic post about infidelity on her Instagram, sparking speculation that Kelly had cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Fox later denied rumors and praised Lloyd for her talent. Despite shutting down the speculation online, an insider told Us in April that the pair put a pause on wedding planning following the drama.

However, Fox and Kelly seemingly worked out their differences a few months later. An additional insider told Us in July that the duo were back to planning their nuptials after working things out in couples counseling.

“They’re on the right track again,” the source revealed at the time. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.”

That same month, Kelly and Fox were spotted having a date night at the Orange County Fair in Southern California. However, while the twosome were exiting a carnival ride, a stranger attempted to punch Kelly — but Fox was caught in the crossfire as their bodyguard stepped in. Neither Kelly nor Fox were hurt following the incident.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published by Gallery Books, will be released November 7.