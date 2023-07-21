It wasn’t all fun and games at the fair for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after the pair were involved in a physical altercation with a stranger.

During an outing at the Orange County Fair in California on Thursday, July 20, an unidentified man came up to Kelly, 33, and attempted to punch him after the couple got off a ride, according to a video of the incident shared via TikTok.

Fox, 37, and Kelly’s bodyguard stepped in and slammed the stranger into the barricade and Fox found herself in the middle of the crossfire. Kelly rushed to Fox to make sure she was safe and he stayed by his fiancée’s side as they continued to leave the attraction.

Kelly and Fox’s romance has made headlines for several reasons in recent months. The twosome — who got engaged in January 2022 after less than two years of dating — were spotted on a romantic Hawaiian getaway in early April. The trip came after Fox and Kelly hit a rough patch in their relationship.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February while the duo were in town for Super Bowl LVII. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

That same weekend, Fox shared a now-deleted cryptic post on her Instagram insinuating unfaithfulness, sparking speculation that Kelly had cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Fox later denied rumors that Kelly had cheated on her and praised Lloyd for her talent.

Despite Fox playing it cool online, a source told Us in April that Fox and Kelly had put a pause on wedding planning following the drama.

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” a source told Us at the time. “They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

According to another insider, however, Fox and Kelly have recently resumed planning their nuptials. “They’re on the right track again,” the source revealed on Thursday, July 20. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.”

While the source explained Kelly and Fox haven’t put down any deposits for the ceremony yet, “They are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.”