During her appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” Megan Fox set the record straight — no, she’s “not a satanist” or “evil witch” of any sort.

“I can see where I planted a seed and there grew a tree in its place,” Fox, 37, told Alex Cooper on Tuesday, March 19, referring to her previous comments about drinking blood “ritualistically.”

“That was a very misunderstood thing,” Fox continued, noting that she fully understands why people think it’s “weird” before launching into a rant about what she finds odd.

“I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c-m in their mouth, and they don’t know these guys,” she said. “You’re letting somebody put their sperm in your mouth and … he doesn’t even have a job, you met him on f—king Tinder. … That’s disgusting. That makes my back hurt. That makes me sweaty. So, f—k you, you’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth. You have Brandon from Silicon Valley’s sperm in your mouth, he didn’t even buy you a nice drink.”

Concluding the blood-drinking conversation, Fox noted “it’s a matter of perspective,” before admitting that, yes, the off-again, on-again couple’s 2022 Halloween costume probably “exacerbated” the satanism rumors. (MGK dressed up as a priest holding a leash that was connected to a collar Fox was wearing around her neck.)

“He didn’t want me to clarify,” Fox said of MGK and the rumors surrounding satan. “It’s so much cooler that people think we’re this bizarre, that we’re this weird. That we’re doing this kind of weird, magical, weird s–t in our basement.”

Satanism — or lack thereof — aside Fox didn’t hold back when offering details on her past relationships, struggles and the status of her and MGK’s relationship. Keep scrolling for the biggest “Call Her Daddy” revelations:

Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

Fox has spoken candidly about her past struggles with an eating disorder, revealing on “Call Her Daddy” that she was “hospitalized twice” while in middle school.

“I’ve had body dysmorphia since I was probably like [5 years old]. I can remember sitting in the back of my sister’s car, she was getting married — and I even remember what I was wearing. I had black shorts that had white polka dots on them, and I was 5. This is crazy,” she shared. “I was in the backseat looking at my legs being like, I have such fat thighs. My thighs are so fat.”

Fox also said she “would get really upset” that she didn’t have big boobs. “Now, $30,000 later, I do. Solved that problem,” she added.

Her Relationship With Brian Austin Green

Fox reflected on her marriage to Brian Austin Green, revealing that she was “not a great girlfriend” while they were together. (Fox and Green — who have a near 13-year age difference — experienced a series of ups and downs in their marriage, which spanned from 2010 to 2021. They share three kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.)

“I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude,” she admitted. “I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time. I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life.”

Elsewhere in the interview she called the relationship with Green “unfulfilling,” but assured listeners she wasn’t throwing shade toward her ex.

Being Called a ‘Sex Symbol’

“I think it adds pressure to a girl who, like I said, has body dysmorphia and didn’t really ever see herself that way,” Fox said about her public image, noting that “my mind, my intelligence or my sense of humor” aren’t ever acknowledged.

“There’s this energy of me that I don’t give any f–ks,” she continued. “To some degree that’s true, in terms of I would never change anything about myself in order to get someone to like me.”

Fox went on to say that the objectification and obsession with her over the years is “always confusing” to her.

“I never really did anything bad. I was never associated with drugs or alcohol,” she said. “I was never around, until recently, anyone who’s been associated with drugs or alcohol. I was never caught at clubs. I was never arrested.”

Admitting to Plastic Surgery

Fox revealed every plastic surgery procedure she’s ever done — except one.

“My boobs have been faked, by the way, since I was 21 or [22],” she shared. “I got them done in between the first and second Transformers, but I had them done conservatively.”

She also had a rhinoplasty at 23 and has “not touched” her nose since then. Fox said she’s also done Botox and filler before hinting at one other procedure.

“There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because, sorry,” she said. “It was really good, and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it.”

Experiencing Physical Abuse in a Relationship

Fox said she remembers the “first time that a man hit” her and her initial reaction was “a combination of freezing and then also attempting to soothe the other person.”

Fox explained that she had to “be so careful” when it came to sharing this experience.

“I almost immediately compartmentalized it and went into nurturing the other person to calm the situation,” she recalled. “I just took it on as my own burden right away instead of feeling the trauma.”

Where Things Stand With MGK

Fans have questioned the status of Fox and MGK’s relationship. The actress kept her update vague. (Fox and MGK have been in an on and off relationship since 2020.)

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she shared. “So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Fox added, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”