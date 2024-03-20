Megan Fox came clean about all of the plastic surgery procedures she has had done — except for one.

The 37-year-old actress appeared on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that was aired on Wednesday, March 20. During her conversation with host Alex Cooper, Fox revealed that she got a nose job in her early twenties.

“That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible,” she told Cooper. “Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then.”

Fox went on to reveal that she had her breasts augmented around the age of 21 or 22, in between filming the first and second Transformers movies. She added that she had them redone once after breastfeeding her children and a second time more recently. (Fox is mother to three sons — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green).

After admitting to those procedures, Fox then told Cooper that there is one surgery she’s not ready for the public to know about.

“There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it,” Fox teased.

Despite her hesitancy to share, Fox did take the opportunity to clear up all of the untrue rumors about surgeries she has never had done.

“I’ve never had a facelift of any kind,” she said. “So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done. I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in.”

Fox ended by saying that she has also never had a BBL (a Brazilian butt lift) or liposuction.