Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif gave Us Weekly the lowdown on TikTok beauty trends — sharing which ones are worth it and which to stay away from.

First up, Dubrow, 65, praised skin slugging, which is a way to lock in moisture by applying Vaseline or a thick layer of lotion to the skin before going to bed. “Skin slugging is extraordinarily effective,” Dubrow, 65, exclusively told Us. “It keeps all the moisture in your skin … allowing that to soak in and not be leached out on your sheets and your pillowcases.”

Although Dubrow recommended using a moisturizer instead of petroleum jelly, he asserted that the hack is “a good, good thing.” He continued, “You do it one time, you wake up in the morning, your skin’s gonna look better than it’s ever been.”

Next, the experts addressed one of the latest fads in Hollywood: buccal fat removal — a procedure that hollows out the cheeks for a slimmer appearance. Although the surgery may create a snatched look, Dubrow and Nassif, 61, are “not a fan” of it.

Nassif explained to Us, that buccal fat removal “makes you look old as you get older.” He warned, “It might be sculpted for the first few years, but especially as you get older, it’s gonna look horrible. So we want to tell everyone, don’t do that — unless you have a very [round] face shape.”

Dubrow added, “Do not do buccal fat excision. You will pay for it later.”

When asked if it’s safe to try the social media trend of slimming your nose by pinching it with clamps, Nassif disapproved. He noted, “From the functional standpoint and for the blood flow supply issues, I’m not a big fan of that.” However, manipulating the “thick skin” around the tip of the nose to make it look “smaller or for some photos” could be “cool to try.”

Shaving peach fuzz and dead skin cells off your face, however, got the green light from Dubrow and Nassif. They noted it’s a “very effective” way to exfoliate the skin and it allows “your skincare to penetrate better.”

When it comes to creating temporary dimples by placing bottle caps inside of your cheeks and sucking, the doctors think “it’s a little weird.” Dubrow told Us. “It’s no different than doing it with a filter. Just as long as it doesn’t cause any scarring or internal damage.”

Lastly, Dubrow added that using lube as a makeup primer is perfectly OK.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” he told Us, joking, “I think lube moisturizes down there, as well as it does up here.” He quipped, “Lube it up baby! While you’re there, you never know. It might motivate and stimulate other activities.”