Create a Flawless Look With the Best Face Primers

If you’re in the market for a new face primer for 2023, check out our list of the best face primers. We’ve tested some of the most popular brands and compiled a list of the top-rated products for you to choose from. Whether you’re looking for something to minimize the appearance of pores or to add a barely there matte finish, we’ve got you covered.
Reviewing the Leading Face Primers of 2023
Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer – Best Overall
The mattifying primer helps to blur out imperfections and reduce the appearance of pores, so it is great to use before putting on foundation for a flawless makeup look. This mattifying primer works quickly to help blur out imperfections and reduce the appearance of pores, leaving you with a beautiful, polished look. The hydrating yet oil-free formulation has made it our top pick overall.
- Controls greasy and oily skin
- Can be used over moisturizer or with powder to reduce shine
- Helps makeup stay in place all day
- Good quality and quantity for an affordable price
- Not a clear product, has tinted coloration
Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer – Best Oily Skin Savior
Formulated for every skin type, this weightless and non-greasy primer provides long-wearing coverage without needing constant touch-ups. The powerful formula creates an even skin tone and balances complexions, making it ideal for layering under makeup. The primer is crafted with high-quality pearl powder ingredients and is paraben-free and cruelty-free.
- Keeps makeup looking fresh all day
- Requires minimal effort during application
- Little goes a long way
- Does not irritate sensitive skin
- Can be a bit drying to some skin types
Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Pro Balm Face Primer – Most Smoothing Formula
This primer gives your skin an even texture and helps makeup stay in place longer. The Vitamin E derivative helps nourish the skin, so it looks and feels healthier. It provides gentle hydration for dry skin and has a matte finish that won’t look greasy. And, because it is so lightweight, it won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. With its silky texture and lightweight feel, this primer offers an easy way to blur out large pores and fine lines for an airbrushed finish. The creamy formula is great for all skin types and compliments a variety of skin tones.
- Visibly reduces size of pores
- Preps skin for a smooth makeup look
- Non-greasy and easy to clean
- Cream to powder feel with no creasing
- Costly compared to other primers of similar quality
e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer – Most Hydrating Formula
In addition to its performance benefits, e.l.f. face primer is 100% free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol, ethoxylates, Triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. This makes it a safe and eco-friendly choice for those who prefer vegan and cruelty-free products. It is ideal for those who enjoy a natural look while keeping their skin free from environmental toxins.
- Smoothens and lightens skin
- Works well with a variety of foundation products
- Keeps makeup in place for hours
- Provides long-term hydration
- May not fill uneven texture on skin completely
Jane Iredale Smooth Affair Facial Primer – Most Illuminating
The Smooth Affair Facial Primer and Brightener not only helps to even out skin tone but also provides a perfect foundation base that allows you to layer on other products with ease. This product ensures a smooth surface for application of cosmetics, leaving you with perfectly groomed skin.
- Illuminates and moisturizes skin
- Makes foundation go on smoothly
- Reduces redness and helps prevent breakouts
- Makes skin look glowing and flawless
- Expensive for some budgets
How to Find the Right Face Primer: A Complete Buying Guide
Skin Type
Knowing your skin type is essential when it comes to choosing the right primer. For oily skin, look for long-lasting, oil-free primers that won’t contribute to shine throughout the day. For dry skin, choose a primer that offers hydrating benefits and won’t dry out your complexion. If you have combination or sensitive skin, opt for a light, non-irritating formula that won’t overwhelm the skin.
Finish
Primers come in a variety of finishes that can drastically change the way your makeup looks. Matte primers are great at smoothing out pores and keeping shine away, while velvet makes your skin look soft and luminous primers give you a subtle glow. Consider what kind of finish works better with your preferred makeup style.
Coverage
The coverage of a primer can vary depending on its formulation. Some primers are lightweight and won’t alter your makeup much, while others are more opaque and can be used to even out your complexion or add an extra layer of coverage to your foundation.
Quality
High-quality ingredients are an important part of getting long-lasting results from your face primer. Make sure the product is made from natural ingredients and doesn’t contain any potentially harmful additives or preservatives. Check that it is labeled as cruelty-free so you know it wasn’t tested on animals during production.
Price
Everyone has different budget constraints when it comes to buying beauty products, so take this into consideration when finding the right primer for you. Consider how often you’ll use it—some primers may be more expensive upfront but will last longer than cheaper alternatives—so choose one that fits within your budget but still delivers the desired results.
Packaging
Primers come in many different forms, such as tubes, jars, tubes with pumps, and spray bottles. Decide how you want to apply it—whether it be with your fingers or a brush—and choose one that best suits your needs and preferences.
Reviews
Read customer reviews before making your purchase so you can get an objective opinion about its performance and durability from people who have tried it before you. This will help you make an informed choice about which primer is most suitable for you and will save you time in the long run if it cannot live up to expectations.
Shade Range
Pick a face primer that matches your skin tone, so it blends seamlessly into the skin and doesn’t leave white patches or streaks on application. Some brands offer a variety of shades so it’s easy to find one that matches your individual complexion perfectly!
SPF Protection
Sun protection is important all year round, even on days when you don’t wear any other makeup products aside from primer! Look out for face primers with SPF included in their formulation so you can keep your skin safe from damaging UV rays without having to layer on multiple sunscreens each day.
