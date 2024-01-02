The Best Drugstore Foundations for a Flawless Coverage

User’s Guide for Finding the Best Drugstore Foundations We live in a golden age of makeup, with countless new products and a seemingly endless supply of different brands emerging daily. While this can be great for those who love experimenting with different makeup products, it can also be extremely overwhelming—particularly when starting your makeup journey. So, how do you cut through it all and find the right foundation for your skin? Keep reading for tips on how you can choose the best drugstore foundation for you.

Things to Consider Before Buying Drugstore Foundation Here are things to keep in mind before buying a drugstore foundation:

Formula The formula of the foundation will have a huge impact on its overall performance on your skin. You’ll want a lightweight formula that won’t feel heavy or cakey after applying. Oil-free formulas are great for oily or sensitive skin. However, those with dry skin should look for foundations that promise a “dewy” or “radiant” finish, as those foundations tend to contain moisturizing agents like oil or glycerides. If you want a slightly dewy finish, look for a drugstore foundation that mentions “luminosity.” If you have an oily complexion or suffer from excessive shine during wear time, look for foundations with oil-control properties—these products will help absorb excess oils and minimize shine throughout the day without looking cakey or feeling heavy on the skin.

Coverage Foundations can range from sheer to full-coverage. Opt for a full-coverage drugstore foundation if you want to cover uneven skin, acne, and blemishes completely. Medium or buildable coverage foundations offer more flexibility; a single layer can be used for a natural look, and you can layer it for additional coverage. Sheer foundations provide a light and natural finish, allowing your skin to show through the foundation; the coverage would be similar to a tinted moisturizer. These are great if you want a luminous, healthy look with minimal coverage. Keep an eye out for the foundation’s wear time; these times typically range from 4 to 24 hours.

Pigmentation Typically, the pigments used in foundation colors are white, black, yellow, red, and brown oxides. The combination of these colors will determine what shade the foundation is, and the pigments' concentration determines the coverage level.

Shade Range The shade range of a foundation is just as important as its formula type or pigmentation level. Look for foundations that offer multiple shades within their range to find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Many drugstore brands now offer shade ranges specifically designed for different undertones (cool, warm, and neutral), so read the label carefully before purchasing. Wearing a foundation with the wrong undertone but the right color can make your skin look green, yellow, or ashy gray. To avoid that, here are how to identify what your skin's undertones are: Warm Undertones: If you have warm undertones, your skin may have a yellow, peachy, or golden tint. Veins on your wrist might appear more green or a green-ish blue color.

Cool Undertones: If you have cool undertones, your skin may have a pink, red, or blue tint. Veins on your wrist might appear more blue or purple.

Neutral Undertones: If you can't discern what color your veins are through your skin and don't have a tinted color to your skin that can be accurately placed in the warm or cool category, you have neutral undertones.