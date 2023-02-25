Discover the Best Foundation for Your Skin Type

We’ve curated a list of the finest foundations of 2023, taking into consideration a range of skin types and textures. From combating redness to achieving the perfect finish, our list has something for everyone and every budget. So, whether you’re on the hunt for a new foundation or just curious, this guide is sure to make the process a bit easier.
Detailing the Top Foundations of 2023
Dermacol Full Coverage Foundation – Best Overall
This pick comes with a matte finish that won’t require constant retouches or transfer during the day. Overall, this full-coverage foundation is like having your makeup artist — and let’s be real, who doesn’t want to look like they have a personal makeup artist on call? Providing extreme coverage and long-lasting quality in one impressive formula, this product is easily this list’s best product.
- Inexpensive compared to other foundations
- Waterproof formula that lasts all day long
- Features SPF 30 protection
- Floral scent that some may find irritating
- Not suitable for oily skin
Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation – Most Long-lasting
The consistency is creamy yet lightweight, making this product perfect for warmer climates and those who don’t want to worry about sweat making their foundation patchy. As a whole, this foundation is the perfect choice for anyone who wants high coverage, a natural matte finish, and a lightweight and long-lasting foundation that won’t compromise on comfort or cleanliness.
- Blends easily and doesn’t dry out the skin
- Covers blemishes and skin redness beautifully
- Lightweight and buildable
- Oxidizes very easily
Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation – Best for Natural-looking Coverage
This foundation’s lightweight consistency and great coverage make it a must-have in your makeup bag. With its long-lasting wearability and smooth application, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. In short, if you’re looking for a foundation that will keep your skin looking flawless and feeling light all day long, then this is a great choice. It’s perfect for normal to oily skin tones, and with so many shades to choose from, there’s something for everyone!
- Provides a long-lasting matte finish
- Lightweight while maintaining great coverage
- Creates a lively natural look
- Hydrating for dry skin
- Not the best at hiding pores
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation – Best for Mature Skin
Not only does it provide full coverage, but it also brightens your skin tone and contains anti-aging ingredients for added protection and results. Best of all, with the included kabuki brush, blending and application is a breeze. This lightweight foundation is the perfect choice for anyone looking for something breathable that provides full coverage while still being gentle on the skin. So, get ready to say hello to a flawless, radiant look!
- Lightweight, buildable coverage
- Does not set in wrinkles
- Gives a soft natural look
- Boasts an even, smooth application
- Spray application has a learning curve
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation – Best for Sensitive Skin
Plus, it’s designed to not crease or crack, so you can have an all-day beautiful look.
Additionally, this pick is packed with clinically tested ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin, making it more than just a regular makeup product. But that’s not all, it also provides SPF 50+ physical sunscreen protection, so you can keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays. So, if you’re looking for a natural-looking full-coverage foundation that really works, then this one is a perfect choice.
- Little product is needed for full coverage
- Suitable for sensitive skin around the eyes
- SPF 50+ protection makes it outdoor-friendly
- Not ideal if you want light coverage
Finding Your Next Foundation: A Buyer’s Guide
Skin Type
When selecting a foundation, it’s essential to consider your skin type. Oily skin tends to have more enlarged pores, shine, and an overall greasy feel throughout the day. If you have oily skin, opt for a foundation that helps control oil, such as an oil-free, matte, or long-wearing formula.
For dry skin, look for foundations that are hydrating and contain some type of moisturizing agent. Combination skin, however, benefits from having different textures and consistencies in different areas of the face, so look for long-lasting formulas with light-to-medium coverage. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free and natural/organic formulas that won’t irritate.
Coverage
Foundations come in a wide variety of coverage options, from sheer coverage (which basically evens out your skin tone) to full coverage (which covers all imperfections).
Sheer coverage is ideal for those who want a natural finish without too much alteration to their skin tone. Similarly, light coverage is suitable for people who want more coverage but still wish to maintain a natural finish.
Medium coverage is the most popular choice as it provides a decent level of coverage without looking cakey or unnatural. Meanwhile, full-coverage foundations are great for those who want full concealment of large imperfections or facial discolorations with medium to heavy pigment. Choose your desired level of coverage depending on the look you’re going for.
Finish
A foundation’s finish refers to how matte or dewy it appears on the skin once applied. Those with oily skin should opt for a matte finish as it will help absorb oils throughout the day and provide less shine. For those with dry skin, go for something with a dewy finish — it will add moisture without caking up or clinging onto dry patches on the face. People with normal or combination skin have plenty of options to choose from; just select something that will suit your desired level of shine/matte.
Ingredients
Nowadays, many brands offer organic, oil-free, and fragrance-free foundations that are beneficial for every skin type. These foundations don’t contain any harsh ingredients that might cause skin irritation for people with sensitive skin.
Natural foundations usually provide extra hydration and nourishment to the skin due to the beneficial ingredients they contain such as antioxidants, vitamins, and mineral oils, which help nourish dull skin back to life. Fragrance-free foundations also work well for people with sensitive skin who may experience breakouts or irritation.
Shade Range
When selecting any kind of makeup product (especially foundation), it’s important to select something that matches your skin tone for maximum blendability and seamless results. If you struggle with finding the right shade for your skin, then looking into brands like Maybelline that offer broad shade ranges can come in handy.
Shade Undertones
Choosing your foundation becomes easier when you know what type of foundation undertone suits your skin. If you’re unsure about your undertone, then here’s a quick hack!
Find a part of your body where you can view veins under your skin. Cool tones usually suit those whose veins appear blue when viewed up close, while warm tones suit those whose veins appear green. Neutral tones suit anyone who isn’t sure where they belong within either category.
