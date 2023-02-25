Discover the Best Foundation for Your Skin Type

Cancel OK
Finding the perfect foundation can be a daunting task. With so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Do you go for a foundation made for a certain skin type or coverage? What ingredients should you look for? Worry not, we’ve got you covered!

We’ve curated a list of the finest foundations of 2023, taking into consideration a range of skin types and textures. From combating redness to achieving the perfect finish, our list has something for everyone and every budget. So, whether you’re on the hunt for a new foundation or just curious, this guide is sure to make the process a bit easier.

Detailing the Top Foundations of 2023

Dermacol Full Coverage Foundation – Best Overall

We’re starting our list with one of the very best: Dermacol’s Full Coverage Foundation. This is the perfect choice for those who want to conceal and perfect their skin with a vegan, cruelty-free product. It’s an absolute game-changer for your makeup routine, providing extensive coverage for dark under-eyes, blemishes, and scars with a long-lasting, waterproof formula. With 17 shades to choose from, there’s a color for every skin tone, and the 30g tube will provide ample coverage that lasts.

This pick comes with a matte finish that won’t require constant retouches or transfer during the day. Overall, this full-coverage foundation is like having your makeup artist — and let’s be real, who doesn’t want to look like they have a personal makeup artist on call? Providing extreme coverage and long-lasting quality in one impressive formula, this product is easily this list’s best product.

Pros
  • Inexpensive compared to other foundations
  • Waterproof formula that lasts all day long
  • Features SPF 30 protection
Cons
  • Floral scent that some may find irritating
  • Not suitable for oily skin

Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation – Most Long-lasting

The Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation is a dream come true for anyone in search of natural-looking, long-lasting coverage. With its unique dropper applicator, the foundation provides a light, airbrushed effect that will last up to 24 hours. Not just that, it’s super easy to apply as well — just squeeze a couple drops directly on your face, a foundation brush, or a beauty blender and you are good to go. Plus, the lightweight formula allows your skin to breathe, so you won’t have to worry about that cakey feeling.

The consistency is creamy yet lightweight, making this product perfect for warmer climates and those who don’t want to worry about sweat making their foundation patchy. As a whole, this foundation is the perfect choice for anyone who wants high coverage, a natural matte finish, and a lightweight and long-lasting foundation that won’t compromise on comfort or cleanliness.

Pros
  • Blends easily and doesn’t dry out the skin
  • Covers blemishes and skin redness beautifully
  • Lightweight and buildable
Cons
  • Oxidizes very easily

Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation – Best for Natural-looking Coverage

Looking for a foundation that will give you a natural-looking, matte finish? Look no further than the Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation. With 40 shades to choose from, finding your perfect match is a breeze. Additionally, its oil-free formula not only refines pores but also provides buildable coverage, so you can achieve the exact look you want.

This foundation’s lightweight consistency and great coverage make it a must-have in your makeup bag. With its long-lasting wearability and smooth application, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. In short, if you’re looking for a foundation that will keep your skin looking flawless and feeling light all day long, then this is a great choice. It’s perfect for normal to oily skin tones, and with so many shades to choose from, there’s something for everyone!

Pros
  • Provides a long-lasting matte finish
  • Lightweight while maintaining great coverage
  • Creates a lively natural look
  • Hydrating for dry skin
Cons
  • Not the best at hiding pores

MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation – Best for Mature Skin

The MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation is a game-changer for anyone looking for smooth, radiant skin without the heavy coverage of traditional makeup. Its innovative spray foundation formula is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for daily use. Plus, it’s resistant to caking, creasing, or streaking, so you can look flawless no matter what life throws your way.

Not only does it provide full coverage, but it also brightens your skin tone and contains anti-aging ingredients for added protection and results. Best of all, with the included kabuki brush, blending and application is a breeze. This lightweight foundation is the perfect choice for anyone looking for something breathable that provides full coverage while still being gentle on the skin. So, get ready to say hello to a flawless, radiant look!

Pros
  • Lightweight, buildable coverage
  • Does not set in wrinkles
  • Gives a soft natural look
  • Boasts an even, smooth application
Cons
  • Spray application has a learning curve

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation – Best for Sensitive Skin

The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a natural, full-coverage foundation. And it’s no wonder that it’s a popular choice — after all, this product’s been awarded the number one prestige SPF foundation in the U.S.! This versatile product also helps reduce the appearance of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, dark circles, and large pores.
Plus, it’s designed to not crease or crack, so you can have an all-day beautiful look.

Additionally, this pick is packed with clinically tested ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin, making it more than just a regular makeup product. But that’s not all, it also provides SPF 50+ physical sunscreen protection, so you can keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays. So, if you’re looking for a natural-looking full-coverage foundation that really works, then this one is a perfect choice.

Pros
  • Little product is needed for full coverage
  • Suitable for sensitive skin around the eyes
  • SPF 50+ protection makes it outdoor-friendly
Cons
  • Not ideal if you want light coverage

Finding Your Next Foundation: A Buyer’s Guide

Sometimes, you just want to look (and feel) your best, and a good foundation is a great way to do that. Unfortunately, with all of the different types, it can be really difficult to find a product that’s ideal for your skin. To make sure you get the most out of your foundation, we’ve written up a comprehensive guide to the most important features to consider when making your purchase. 

Skin Type

When selecting a foundation, it’s essential to consider your skin type. Oily skin tends to have more enlarged pores, shine, and an overall greasy feel throughout the day. If you have oily skin, opt for a foundation that helps control oil, such as an oil-free, matte, or long-wearing formula. 

For dry skin, look for foundations that are hydrating and contain some type of moisturizing agent. Combination skin, however, benefits from having different textures and consistencies in different areas of the face, so look for long-lasting formulas with light-to-medium coverage. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free and natural/organic formulas that won’t irritate.  

Coverage

Foundations come in a wide variety of coverage options, from sheer coverage (which basically evens out your skin tone) to full coverage (which covers all imperfections). 

Sheer coverage is ideal for those who want a natural finish without too much alteration to their skin tone. Similarly, light coverage is suitable for people who want more coverage but still wish to maintain a natural finish. 

Medium coverage is the most popular choice as it provides a decent level of coverage without looking cakey or unnatural. Meanwhile, full-coverage foundations are great for those who want full concealment of large imperfections or facial discolorations with medium to heavy pigment. Choose your desired level of coverage depending on the look you’re going for.

Finish

A foundation’s finish refers to how matte or dewy it appears on the skin once applied. Those with oily skin should opt for a matte finish as it will help absorb oils throughout the day and provide less shine. For those with dry skin, go for something with a dewy finish — it will add moisture without caking up or clinging onto dry patches on the face. People with normal or combination skin have plenty of options to choose from; just select something that will suit your desired level of shine/matte.  

Ingredients 

Nowadays, many brands offer organic, oil-free, and fragrance-free foundations that are beneficial for every skin type. These foundations don’t contain any harsh ingredients that might cause skin irritation for people with sensitive skin. 

Natural foundations usually provide extra hydration and nourishment to the skin due to the beneficial ingredients they contain such as antioxidants, vitamins, and mineral oils, which help nourish dull skin back to life. Fragrance-free foundations also work well for people with sensitive skin who may experience breakouts or irritation.

Shade Range

When selecting any kind of makeup product (especially foundation), it’s important to select something that matches your skin tone for maximum blendability and seamless results. If you struggle with finding the right shade for your skin, then looking into brands like Maybelline that offer broad shade ranges can come in handy. 

Shade Undertones

Choosing your foundation becomes easier when you know what type of foundation undertone suits your skin. If you’re unsure about your undertone, then here’s a quick hack!

Find a part of your body where you can view veins under your skin. Cool tones usually suit those whose veins appear blue when viewed up close, while warm tones suit those whose veins appear green. Neutral tones suit anyone who isn’t sure where they belong within either category.

People Also Asked

Q: How do I know which shade of foundation I need?

A: The best way to determine your shade of foundation is to test it on your jawline in natural light. The shade that disappears into your skin and doesn’t leave a visible line is the perfect match for your skin tone. You can also try matching the shades to the skin on your chest or inner arm, as these areas tend to match the face the most accurately.

Q: Should I use a foundation with a matte or dewy finish?

A: The type of finish you should choose depends on your skin type and personal preference. Matte finishes work well for oily skin, as they help absorb oils and provide a less shiny appearance. On the other hand, a dewy finish is more suitable for dry skin because it adds moisture without clogging up or clinging to dry patches. It’s a good idea to try different finishes and see which one you like the most, and what works best for you.

Q: Is liquid or powder foundation better?

A: Both liquid and powder foundations have their benefits, so this depends on preference and your skin type. Liquid foundations tend to provide more natural and buildable coverage, while powder foundations are great for oily skin and provide a matte finish. Try both to see which one you like the most and what works best for you.

Q: How do I apply foundation evenly without it looking cakey?

A: To apply foundation evenly without looking cakey, use a small amount of product and blend it well using a brush or beauty sponge. Start by applying the foundation to the center of your face and blend it outwards, focusing on areas that need more coverage. It’s also helpful to use a setting powder to set the foundation and remove any excess oils that could cause a cakey appearance.

Q: Is a more expensive brand of foundation really worth it?

A: A foundation’s price does not always guarantee better quality. Expensive foundations may have higher quality ingredients and better performance, but it also depends on the brand. It’s always good to read a product’s reviews and ingredients list before buying. Consider your budget and how often you plan on using the product before deciding to splurge on a more expensive foundation.

Q: Will my foundation expire or go bad over time?

A: Foundations can expire and go bad over time, usually after six to 12 months of opening, depending on the ingredients and storage conditions. To extend the shelf life of your foundation, make sure to store it in a cool, dry place and avoid storing it in the bathroom. Always check the expiration date and if you notice any changes in the texture, color, or smell of the foundation, it’s best to discard it.

