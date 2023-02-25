Discover the Best Foundation for Your Skin Type

Skin Type

Sometimes, you just want to look (and feel) your best, and a good foundation is a great way to do that. Unfortunately, with all of the different types, it can be really difficult to find a product that’s ideal for your skin. To make sure you get the most out of your foundation, we’ve written up a comprehensive guide to the most important features to consider when making your purchase.

When selecting a foundation, it’s essential to consider your skin type. Oily skin tends to have more enlarged pores, shine, and an overall greasy feel throughout the day. If you have oily skin, opt for a foundation that helps control oil, such as an oil-free, matte, or long-wearing formula.

For dry skin, look for foundations that are hydrating and contain some type of moisturizing agent. Combination skin, however, benefits from having different textures and consistencies in different areas of the face, so look for long-lasting formulas with light-to-medium coverage. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free and natural/organic formulas that won’t irritate.

Coverage

Foundations come in a wide variety of coverage options, from sheer coverage (which basically evens out your skin tone) to full coverage (which covers all imperfections).

Sheer coverage is ideal for those who want a natural finish without too much alteration to their skin tone. Similarly, light coverage is suitable for people who want more coverage but still wish to maintain a natural finish.

Medium coverage is the most popular choice as it provides a decent level of coverage without looking cakey or unnatural. Meanwhile, full-coverage foundations are great for those who want full concealment of large imperfections or facial discolorations with medium to heavy pigment. Choose your desired level of coverage depending on the look you’re going for.

Finish

A foundation’s finish refers to how matte or dewy it appears on the skin once applied. Those with oily skin should opt for a matte finish as it will help absorb oils throughout the day and provide less shine. For those with dry skin, go for something with a dewy finish — it will add moisture without caking up or clinging onto dry patches on the face. People with normal or combination skin have plenty of options to choose from; just select something that will suit your desired level of shine/matte.

Ingredients

Nowadays, many brands offer organic, oil-free, and fragrance-free foundations that are beneficial for every skin type. These foundations don’t contain any harsh ingredients that might cause skin irritation for people with sensitive skin.

Natural foundations usually provide extra hydration and nourishment to the skin due to the beneficial ingredients they contain such as antioxidants, vitamins, and mineral oils, which help nourish dull skin back to life. Fragrance-free foundations also work well for people with sensitive skin who may experience breakouts or irritation.

Shade Range

When selecting any kind of makeup product (especially foundation), it’s important to select something that matches your skin tone for maximum blendability and seamless results. If you struggle with finding the right shade for your skin, then looking into brands like Maybelline that offer broad shade ranges can come in handy.

Shade Undertones

Choosing your foundation becomes easier when you know what type of foundation undertone suits your skin. If you’re unsure about your undertone, then here’s a quick hack!

Find a part of your body where you can view veins under your skin. Cool tones usually suit those whose veins appear blue when viewed up close, while warm tones suit those whose veins appear green. Neutral tones suit anyone who isn’t sure where they belong within either category.