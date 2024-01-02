

The Best Foundation Brush for Flawless Application

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Foundation is one makeup product (of many) that can give you an even skin tone and correct color. While foundation comes in many applications: powder, liquid, spray, or stick, you often get the best coverage when you use a brush to blend. You can even buy brushes specific for applying foundation.

A high-quality foundation brush will help you apply and blend the product. We’ve reviewed the best foundation brushes and provided tips on choosing the right one for your particular skin type and makeup routine.