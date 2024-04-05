The Best Foundations for Mature Skin
As we age, it is common to find our favorite foundation may no longer be working for our current skin type. Luckily, there is no better time than now to be in the market for a foundation for mature skin. Beauty brands have developed an array of silky smooth liquid bases that improve the appearance of your complexion, while also blurring any imperfections.
Infused with skin-enriching ingredients and innovative soft-focus properties—the foundations available now enhance your natural base without settling into any fine lines or wrinkles.
We have taken all the options for a test run to land on these top picks that range from drugstore bargains to luxurious treats. Check out the best foundations for mature skin below, with options for every budget, complexion and occasion.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Foundations for Mature Skin
As you age it is important to switch up your beauty products from time to time. Choosing the right foundation is the first step to keeping your makeup appearing fresh and updating your look.
Foundation is the best tool to brighten dull and tired looking skin and give you an overall healthier glow. From ingredients, finishes, brands and coverage—we compiled everything you need to know about foundations for mature skin below to ensure you find your perfect match.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Foundations for Mature Skin
Skin Type
Your skin type is the main determiner of which foundation will work for you. If you have dry skin look out for products that contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid. These will help to keep your skin moisturized and prevent it drying out. Those with oily complexions should opt for an oil-free base to avoid clogging their pores.
Coverage
Skin tints and tinted moisturizers can be a great option for those with mature skin as they provide a veil of coverage without ever appearing too heavy. They are also less likely to settle into fine lines and wrinkles. If you do prefer a full coverage base, the options we included on our list were chosen especially for their ability to work with mature skin and provide more cover.
Brand
L’Oreal, e.l.f and Physicians Formula are our favorite tried and tested drugstore foundations for mature skin. If you are looking for a more luxurious option, our top pick from Armani Beauty is definitely worth the investment.
Application
The key to making foundation work on mature skin is all in the prep. Make sure your base is clean and moisturized before you apply your product. Always start lightly and build up your coverage gradually to avoid heavy looking makeup. You can start by using your fingertips, then use a brush or sponge to blend.
Finish
Matte, natural and dewy bases all suit mature skin. If you favor a matte base, applying a primer underneath can help to prevent your foundation settling into fine lines and wrinkles. When going for a dewy finish—a light mist of finishing spray will help to keep it in place.
What are the Different Types of Foundations for Mature Skin?
Liquid
Liquid foundation is the most popular type of foundation as it goes on to the skin easily and provides various levels of coverage. Liquid bases have also now been developed to contain skin-enriching ingredients to keep your complexion looking healthy.
Tinted Moisturizer
Many people tend to wear less makeup as they age, so tinted moisturizer can be a great option for those with mature skin as they provide a veil of coverage while also keeping the skin soft and supple.
Skin Tint
Skin tints sit somewhere between foundation and tinted moisturizers. They are incredibly easy to work with as you can’t really go wrong when applying them. If you are looking for “a your skin but better finish”, this is the base to go for.
Best Overall: Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Easy to work with
- Buildable formula
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some shades sell out
Possibly my personal favorite beauty product ever created, this foundation feels like silk and goes on like a dream. It works with all skin types and the smooth texture means it doesn’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles.
This foundation works equally well for both day and night use as the formula is buildable. If you want to create an easy minimalist makeup look, just wearing this base on its own will automatically elevate the appearance of your skin.
Best Budget: Milani Glow Hydrating Skin Tint
Pros
- Natural finish
- Adds radiance
- Contains skin-nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
If you are looking to create a luminous yet natural base, this skin tint from Milani gives your skin a glowing finish with a veil of coverage. Ideal for those with mature skin, its hydrating ingredients such as squalane, help to keep your base supple and moisturized while you wear it.
The formula melts into the skin to create an elevated natural makeup look that blurs any imperfections and covers redness. It is lightweight and breathable and even has a fresh coconut scent.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Natural finish
- Contains antioxidants
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
This foundation is packed full of skin-enriching ingredients like white tea extract, vitamin E and antioxidants. The natural velvet finish is universally flattering and the light-diffusing pigments add a soft-focus effect to the skin.
It is transfer-resistant and contains innovative blurring spheres that help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for an overall smoother appearance.
Best Drugstore: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Lightweight Foundation
Pros
- Huge shade range
- Suitable for all skin types
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
- Some shades sell out
This foundation from L’Oreal is the perfect option for anyone looking to achieve a luxury matte finish but with a drugstore price. The formula more than holds its own against more expensive offerings, with its smooth texture improving the appearance of any skin it is applied to.
It is non-comedogenic so won’t clog your pores and despite being ultra-thin it still provides ample coverage. This foundation has a weightless feel that works to enhance your natural skin as opposed to hide it.
Best Full Coverage: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
Pros
- Full coverage
- Wide range of shades and undertones
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may find it too heavy
Estée Lauder’s Double Wear has long been seen as the go-to foundation for anyone looking to achieve a full-coverage base. Ideal if you want to even out your skin tone, this foundation covers so much you won’t even need concealer.
Both heat and sweat resistant, this liquid color is also a great option for all day events when you need your makeup to stay in place all day. It also comes in three different undertone options so you can get super specific with your skin tone match.
Best Tinted Moisturizer: bareMinerals Mini COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Hydrating formula
- Comes in 2 sizes
Cons
- Some may prefer a fuller coverage
- Not as widely available
While technically not a foundation–-tinted moisturizer is actually one of the best base options out there for those with mature skin. This Complexion Rescue from bareMinerals leaves your skin looking dewy, fresh and revitalized while also delivering it with a dose of hyaluronic acid and olive-derived squalane.
It also provides SPF 30 to ensure you are protected from UV rays and is suitable for those with normal, dry and combination skin.
Best Skin Tint: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Pros
- Natural finish
- Long-lasting
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a full coverage
- Not for those looking for a dewy finish
Another one of my personal favorites for using on mature skin, this blurring lightweight foundation looks so natural and breathable you won’t even feel like you are wearing makeup. It smooths your skin and evens out texture without ever looking heavy or overdone.
It is extremely easy to apply, making it a great option for those who love a hassle-free beauty look as it can simply be blended into the skin using the fingertips.
Best with SPF: Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation Makeup, SPF 50
Pros
- Contains SPF 50
- Dermatologist tested
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Might not work for those with oily skin
- Some shades sell out
This natural finish foundation from Maybelline provides SPF 50, making it the best choice for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. The coverage is light to medium and lasts all day, as well as feeling breathable on the skin.
In addition to its already great price, you only need a tiny amount of this product to cover your whole face, meaning it will last you a long time.
Best for Radiance: L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion
Pros
- Luminous finish
- Hydrating
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Smaller shade selection
This Glotion from L’Oreal is the one to reach for if you want to create a luminous and radiant base. This product will make your skin glow and leave your complexion looking enhanced, fresh and healthy.
It can be worn on its own for a minimalist makeup look or applied under foundation for a lit from within effect.
Best Oil-Free: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free SPF 20
Pros
- Sensitive-skin friendly
- Available in 2 sizes
- Matte finish
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for a full coverage
This oil-free tinted moisturizer from Laura Mercier is the ideal option for those looking to create a no-makeup makeup look. It gives the skin a veil of coverage that subtly blurs any imperfections while still maintaining a natural finish.
It has been a favorite amongst beauty editors and makeup artists for a long time and also comes in a mini size that is perfect for traveling.
Best Natural Finish: Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation
Pros
- Luxury finish
- Glow finish
- Reduces the appearance of pores
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Smaller shade range
Created to improve the overall long-term appearance of your skin, this foundation from Givenchy is half skincare half makeup. Infused with plant-based glycerin to maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier, it feels like a second skin but looks smoother and more radiant.
Capucine extract is included to deliver a 12 hour glow while also adding luminosity to the skin and protecting against free radicals.
Best Dewy Finish: wet n wild Photo Focus Dewy Liquid Foundation
Pros
- Healthy dewy finish
- No white cast
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Smaller shade range
Dewy finish foundation works incredibly well for those with mature skin as it tends not to emphasize wrinkles and fine lines as much as matte bases. Not only is this foundation from wet n wild incredibly affordable it also provides a fresh looking dewy finish that leaves your skin glowing.
Revitalize tired looking skin with a thin layer of this base and see your complexion instantly improve.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Physicians Formula Butter Believe It! Foundation + Concealer
Pros
- Creamy texture
- Dermatologist-tested
- Paraben-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a more matte finish
- Some shades sell out quicker
This 2-in-1 foundation and concealer is all you need on your skin to cover imperfections and smooth out uneven texture. Created especially for those with delicate complexions, this base melts onto the skin and blends in seamlessly to result in a glowing finish.
Infused with a trio of Amazonian butters it not only provides coverage but also helps to keep the skin hydrating and nourished while you wear it.
Best Hydrating: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Contains hydrating ingredients
- Cruelty-free
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Might not work for those with oily skin
This hyaluronic acid infused foundation from renowned makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is the base to go for if you find makeup tends to dry out your skin or leave you looking cakey. It also contains rose complex to reinvigorate fatigued skin and leave it looking brighter.
Despite its extra moisturizing ingredients it manages to control shine with a specially developed bix-activ, which also works to blur the appearance of pores.
Best Long-lasting: e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
Pros
- Affordable
- Wide range of shades
- Semi-matte finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a lighter coverage
- Not everyone may like the scent
If you are looking for a foundation to see you through the day without touch ups, this Flawless Finish foundation from e.l.f is one of the drugstore’s best hidden gems. A makeup bag staple, this base blends into your skin to create a smooth finish that feels silky and lightweight.
This foundation also provides intense hydration with glycerin to ensure your skin stays looking soft and supple for hours.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What type of foundation is best for mature skin?
A:Liquid foundation is the best choice for those with mature skin. Powders will settle into fine lines and patches, whereas liquids provide a smoother coverage.
-
Q: What foundation does not sit in wrinkles?
A:Hydrating foundations such as ones with hyaluronic acid and glycerin are less likely to dry out while you are wearing them and therefore won’t end up settling in wrinkles.
-
Q: Which makeup brand is best for older skin?
A:All of the brands on our list were specifically chosen for how well they work on mature skin. Charlotte Tilbury, Armani Beauty, Laura Mercier were particular favorites.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.