Foundation is the best tool to brighten dull and tired looking skin and give you an overall healthier glow. From ingredients, finishes, brands and coverage—we compiled everything you need to know about foundations for mature skin below to ensure you find your perfect match.

As you age it is important to switch up your beauty products from time to time. Choosing the right foundation is the first step to keeping your makeup appearing fresh and updating your look.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Foundations for Mature Skin

Skin Type

Your skin type is the main determiner of which foundation will work for you. If you have dry skin look out for products that contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid. These will help to keep your skin moisturized and prevent it drying out. Those with oily complexions should opt for an oil-free base to avoid clogging their pores.

Coverage

Skin tints and tinted moisturizers can be a great option for those with mature skin as they provide a veil of coverage without ever appearing too heavy. They are also less likely to settle into fine lines and wrinkles. If you do prefer a full coverage base, the options we included on our list were chosen especially for their ability to work with mature skin and provide more cover.

Brand

L’Oreal, e.l.f and Physicians Formula are our favorite tried and tested drugstore foundations for mature skin. If you are looking for a more luxurious option, our top pick from Armani Beauty is definitely worth the investment.

Application

The key to making foundation work on mature skin is all in the prep. Make sure your base is clean and moisturized before you apply your product. Always start lightly and build up your coverage gradually to avoid heavy looking makeup. You can start by using your fingertips, then use a brush or sponge to blend.

Finish

Matte, natural and dewy bases all suit mature skin. If you favor a matte base, applying a primer underneath can help to prevent your foundation settling into fine lines and wrinkles. When going for a dewy finish—a light mist of finishing spray will help to keep it in place.