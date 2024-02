If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

15 Best Drugstore Retinol Creams for Smooth Skin

Written by Clare Holden

Retinol is everywhere. Even though it was first discovered in 1909 and has long been available for medical purposes, this vitamin A derivative has become the must-have skincare ingredient for anyone looking to improve signs of aging, plump up their skin and achieve an overall healthier-looking complexion.

After being used as an acne treatment in the 1970s, patients realized that it not only improved their acne but also the smoothness of their complexion. Thus, retinol was soon incorporated into an array of products. When it comes to applying it though, it is important to remember that slow and steady is the way to get started and also to always apply SPF the following day due to how sensitive it makes your skin to sunlight.

An essential in any good skincare routine, after getting expert recommendations from dermatologists and beauty insiders and trying and testing out the options, we have compiled this list of the best drugstore retinol creams.

The 15 Best Drugstore Retinol Creams to Smooth Skin