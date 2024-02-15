In fact, apart from the fancier packaging, some of the best retinol creams available are to be found at the drugstore.

It seems like the last few years have seen every beauty brand releasing a new retinol product, but this wonder ingredient has been around since 1947. The ingredient itself isn’t actually that expensive or difficult to produce which means most of the drugstore options more than hold their own against higher-end luxury offerings.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Retinol Creams

Skin Type

Whether you have dry, oily or combination skin, choosing a retinol that is designed for your specific skin type will mean you get better results. It will also mean you are less likely to cause irritation.

Brand

Retinol is regarded as the most effective skin ingredient available, meaning every beauty company from luxury to mass market has brought out a retinol cream. The good news is the drugstore has an array of high-quality options that work just as well, if not better than their more expensive counterparts.

Consistency

If you find creams too heavy, opting for a retinol serum is a good way to reap all of the benefits without overloading your skin and depending on your skin type you may find serums absorb better. Creams on the other hand tend to be easier to massage into the skin for a more even distribution.

Application

Retinol can be quite trying on the skin, so if you are new to this ingredient you may find for optimum results the best method to follow is to “sandwich” your retinol cream in between two moisturizing products. First, apply a moisturizer, wait for it to absorb followed by your chosen retinol cream and finally seal it in with another layer of moisturizer.

SPF

While retinol does wonders for improving the appearance of your skin, it also makes it much more sensitive to UV rays. The day after applying a retinol cream, you must wear SPF 50 to protect your skin from sun damage.