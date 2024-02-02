The Best Retinol Serums of 2024

Retinol Serum: A Buying Guide When you search for an anti-aging product and go through its ingredient list, you’re likely going to come across retinol. Over the past couple of years, this ingredient has become one of the most highly researched skincare ingredients in the world, as well as one of the most highly recommended ones to use to combat aging and promote overall skin health. Despite its increasing popularity, most people still don’t entirely understand how exactly this ingredient works and how they’re supposed to be using it to get the maximum benefits. With this guide, you’re going to learn everything you need to know before heading out to get yourself one of these retinol serums.

Benefits of Retinol Serums Retinol, Vitamin A, and tretinoin ingredients are often grouped together. However, most people don’t realize that while each of these ingredients may be connected, they are quite different. Retinol is a much weaker compound than the other two. It's an over-the-counter version of tretinoin, which is also a Vitamin A derivative but is only obtained with a prescription. Retinol, however, is most readily available. Retinol serum can effectively treat acne, reverse sun damage, significantly improve skin texture and tone, combat skin discoloration, decrease fine lines and wrinkles by increasing elasticity, and decrease inflammation and redness. It promises to speed up skin renewal and achieve an overall even skin tone that's healthier and more radiant. Regardless of the potency of the retinol serum, it will deliver results. All you need to do is stay consistent with usage and be patient. With a weaker concentration, the results may take longer, but you’ll expose your skin to less of a risk. Ideally, you should wait at least 12 weeks to see proper results. A lower retinol concentration in these serums is perfect for a first-time user. Work up from there, but never start straight away with a higher concentration. When it comes to skincare, patience is key.

How Does Retinol Work? Retinoic acid is the active agent present in retinol, this agent is what allows retinol to increase cell turnover. Retinol works by passing through the cell membrane and binding to the cell’s receptors. This is where it starts to work on cell growth. The same acid blocks collagenase production. Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and prevents your skin from sagging and fine lines and wrinkles from appearing. By blocking collagenase production, retinol serum combats aging and promotes plumper, firmer, and overall younger-looking skin.