12 Best Drugstore Setting Powders to Keep Skin Fresh

Written by Clare Holden

No makeup look is complete without a light dusting of setting powder to lock in your foundation and leave your face appearing fresh all day long. Not only does setting powder extend the wear of your makeup, it also prevents shine and adds a blurring effect to your skin.

Everyone can benefit from adding this final step to their beauty routine. No matter what your skin type, using a setting powder is essential to prevent transfer and to substantially seal in your makeup.

After years of working as a makeup artist, I have tested out dozens of different powders and am happy to report that some of the highest-quality options are also the most affordable. Check out the curated list of the best drugstore setting powders for every skin type, occasion and complexion below.

12 Best Drugstore Setting Powders on the Market