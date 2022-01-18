This Primer Can Blur Your Imperfections Just Like an Instagram Filter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever wish that you could keep the filter that you use in pictures on your face permanently? We’re all naturally beautiful, but technology does help Us out if we’re having a stressful day. While we can’t live our lives through a camera lens, there are luckily incredible products that can make filters come to life.

If you’re looking for that flawless finish with your makeup, a quality primer is your best friend. There are primers that merely moisturize your skin and help foundation stay on longer, but this bestseller from Tula does so much more! It’s designed to help blur your skin so that it looks like you have a filter over your face before you even start applying your makeup.

Get the Blurring & Moisturizing Lightly Tinted Filter Primer for $36 from Tula Skincare!

This primer is suitable for all skin types and is a popular product that may totally change the way your everyday makeup looks! Even if you don’t wear foundation or powder on the regular, using this primer alone can make you feel like you’re fresh-faced and glowing. The formula is designed to help even out your skin tone, smooth out the surface of the skin and give you a natural glow. If you love the no makeup-makeup look, this primer may be the ultimate item to add to your makeup bag right now!

What makes this primer better than competitors is that it’s tinted to give you just a touch of coverage — ideal for everyday wear! It comes in four different shades and one universal translucent color that reportedly works for all skin tones. Each of the options has specific ingredients that are unique to your shade. The lighter versions have calming elements that may help tone down redness, while the darker colors have formulas that help to tackle dark spots for an even complexion.

Get the Blurring & Moisturizing Lightly Tinted Filter Primer for $36 from Tula Skincare!

Over 4,000 skincare lovers are completely obsessed with this primer. It’s become a key step in numerous skincare routines, and for good reason. The before and after pictures that we’ve seen are enough to convince Us that this gem is the real deal. You don’t need perfect skin to achieve perfection when you have this primer on hand. It’s a breeze to use with all of the other makeup products already have stashed in your makeup bag, and you may never take a bad picture again — even without your camera filter!

See it: Get the Blurring & Moisturizing Lightly Tinted Filter Primer for $36 from Tula Skincare!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing skincare products available from Tula here!



Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!