There’s So Much Topshop on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Up to 56% Off

It’s Friday, people — and if that news wasn’t exciting enough, we just hit the sale jackpot! Right now, hundreds of items from Topshop are on sale and you can score some amazing deals on seriously stylish pieces at Nordstrom. Fact: There’s a lot to shop, so we want to make it easier for you by narrowing the list down to our top picks. Check out our favorite categories below, and celebrate the end of the week with a new ensemble!

7 Best Topshop Deals We’re Shopping at Nordstrom Right Now

1. Up to 56% Off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Skirts that are simple and sleek like this satin number are incredibly versatile and flattering! You can wear it with crop tops, bodysuits or just a graphic tee if you want to keep things casual. The high slit also adds a bit of drama — obsessed! It was $56, and now it’s just $39!

Check out more Topshop skirts on sale here!

2. Up to 50% Off Denim and Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers call these their “favorite pair of jeans”! We adore the high waist and loose fit, and with the added distressing, this divine denim screams cool girl style. Originally they were $80, but now you can get them for $56!

Check out more Topshop denim and pants on sale here!

3. Up to 50% Off Footwear

Our Absolute Favorite: These boots add height to your silhouette without the discomfort. They have an ample platform that offsets the 3-1/2 inch heel height, and we adore the edgy vibe they bring. They were $67, and now they’re just $48!

Check out more Topshop shoes on sale here!

4. Up to 30% Off Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been looking for a leather purse that’s more exciting than a typical crossbody, this is the perfect choice! The material is gathered toward the top to add extra texture to your ensemble. It was $67, and now it’s up for grabs for $47!

Check out more Topshop handbags on sale here!

5. Up to 33% Off Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: Bring out your wild side with this show-stopping jumpsuit! It’s the ultimate blend of retro ’70s vibes and modern style wrapped up into one fab outfit. This jumpsuit was made for anyone who’s fashion-forward and adventurous. It used to be $93, but now it’s marked down to $65!

Check out more Topshop jumpsuits on sale here!

6. Up to 40% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You definitely can’t go wrong with an adorable and classic sweater dress like this one! The short length is an excellent match for over-the-knee or thigh-high boots, and you can also team it with tights and sneakers if you’re going out to brunch. It was $75, but now it’s marked down to $52!

Check out more Topshop dresses on sale here!

7. Up to 39% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: This double-breasted coat is such a timeless staple and made for brisk winter days. It has a slightly larger fit so you can wear it with thicker sweater for more warmth — and when the springtime comes, this is the best piece to rock during the start of the season! It was $115, but now it’s on sale for $70!

Check out more Topshop coats on sale here!

Looking for more? Check out more styles from Topshop and shop all of the latest women’s markdowns available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

