We Can’t Believe These Waterproof Sorel Boots Are on Sale for 25% Off

There’s a reason why fall footwear feels fashionable, while winter shoes seem more practical. In cold weather, boots are a necessity — we can’t get away with wearing suede over-the-knee boots in the snow (believe Us, we’ve tried). So, we wind up sacrificing fashion for insulation, replacing our autumn ankle booties with warm winter boots. Even though our toes stay nice and toasty in our snowshoes, we’d rather not trek to happy hour in our clunky boots. If only we could find a waterproof pair to keep Us dry in style.

Give your winter boots a boot and try a leather look instead. These luxe lace-up shoes have the chic appearance of a fashion boot with the added functionality of a winter boot. Win-win! Not only are these Sorel boots waterproof, but they’re also on sale for 25% off at Zappos. Today’s your lucky day!

The Sorel Lennox Lace Waterproof Boots check all our boxes. Waterproof? Check. Comfortable? Check. Stylish? Check. Plus, it’s even sustainable! Made from real leather, this top-rated winter boot features lace-up closure and a pull tab for ease and efficiency. The soft lining and memory footbed create comfort, the EVA midsole provides support, and the molded rubber outsole adds traction. And if you’re looking to step up your winter shoe game, these boots give you an inch of heel height. We’re partial to the classic black, but we also adore the four other color options.

Shoppers are blown away by these bestselling boots! “These boots are by far my favorite pair of boots I have. They are super comfortable,” declared one customer. “High quality, durable and stylish. Highly recommend these to any boot lover.” What a rave review! Another shopper said, “This is my new go-to boot! The material is good quality and soft, but the shoe is so well constructed that it gives amazing support.” Soft and supportive? Sold! “These are the perfect waterproof boot. All leather with durable laces,” reported one review. “I love the style, high ankle build, and the high grade, long-lasting materials they are made out of, and the grip on these are going to be great on snow and ice!”

Style these leather lace-up boots with a pair of faux-leather leggings and an oversized sweater for a effortless daytime ensemble. You can also team these shoes with skinny jeans or even a mini skirt and tights. The possibilities are endless! Stay warm in rain or shine with these waterproof leather boots from Zappos.

