7 Ugg Shoe Styles Worn by Your Favorite Celebrities  

Stars — they really are just like Us. When they’re not glamming it up for the red carpet or a photo shoot, they love to keep it cozy by rocking comfy footwear. Who needs stilettos when you could be kicking it in slippers? This season, celebs are all about Uggs. The Australian boot brand is making a major comeback, and we’re here for it. Read on to shop seven shoe styles from Ugg’s signature sheepskin line at Zappos, as seen on your favorite stars.

Kaia Gerber in the Ugg Ultra Mini Boots

Model Kaia Gerber is just one of many celebrities who have been sporting these low booties lately. These Ugg Ultra Mini Boots are so popular that they’re sold out almost everywhere! Snag a colorful pair of these fashion-forward shoes before it’s too late.

Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini for just $140 at Zappos!

Vanessa Hudgens in the Ugg Oh Fluffita Sandals

Looks like Vanessa Hudgens was on the nice list this year, because she showed off her Ugg Oh Fluffita Sandals on Instagram over Christmas. Strut in these slingback slippers any time of year! As one shopper said, “These are by far the most comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn.”

Get the Ugg Oh Fluffita starting at just $69 at Zappos!

J.Lo in the Ugg Classic Short Boots

Proving that she’s still Jenny from the block, J.Lo recently stepped out in these iconic Ugg boots. The Ugg Classic Short Boots is a closet staple that can be worn regularly or rolled down.

Get the Ugg Classic Short II for just $170 at Zappos!

Addison Rae in the Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers

As the star of the Netflix movie He’s All That, Addison Rae thinks these Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers are all that! The TikToker even told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “I bought them a few months ago, and I’ve literally worn them every single day since. They’re so cute and they’re insanely comfortable.” Rae was recently snapped rocking her hot pink slip-on slides while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

Get the Ugg Oh Yeah Slide starting at just $62 at Zappos!

Selena Gomez in the Ugg Bailey Button

These Ugg Bailey Button boots are cute as a button! Leave it to our girl Selena Gomez to elevate an off-duty look with these chestnut booties, a camel coat and a sweat set. So effortlessly chic!

Get the Ugg Bailey Button II for just $180 at Zappos!

Madison Beer in the Ugg Scuffette Slippers

Slippers that you can wear outside? Sign Us up! Take a page out of Madison Beer’s book with these Ugg Scuffette Slippers. These water-resistant slides can be worn as house slippers or travel shoes. You can even add socks like Beer did for an extra-cozy vibe!

Get the Ugg Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper for just $90 at Zappos!

Heather Rae Young in the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers

When she’s not selling real estate or starring in Selling Sunset, Heather Rae Young is selling Us on these fuzzy Fluff Yeah Slippers by Ugg. Stay young at heart like Young with a matching sweat set!

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide starting at just $67 at Zappos!

