TikTok fashion and beauty trends — and their quirky monikers — have taken over our feeds.

With so many aesthetics trending on a daily basis, understanding the viral concepts can be a bit confusing — but fret not as Us Weekly is here to break them all down.

Take cottagecore, for example. Celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, AnnaSophia Robb and more have hopped on the trend, which takes inspiration from countryside living. Hadid especially leaned into the aesthetic in July 2023, when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a floral dress while feeding her horses. In the background of the snap, fans caught a glimpse of a whimsical forest and a stone wall covered in moss, perfectly capturing the essence of cottagecore.

Keep scrolling to learn more about cottagecore, and more TikTok style trends!