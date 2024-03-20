Megan Fox kind of, sort of, almost offered an update on the status of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox, 37, admitted while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, released on Tuesday, March 19. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

She added, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox made it clear, however, she does understand that her romance with MGK “can be confusing” and “interesting” to the greater public.

Fox’s comments come weeks after her fiancé released new music seemingly referencing her prior miscarriage.

MGK, 33, released the song, “Don’t Let Me Go” on February 22, which seemingly detailed emotions and heartache he experienced in the aftermath of Fox’s pregnancy loss.

“How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?” the song lyrics read. He previously alluded to the miscarriage in his June 2022 song “Last November” while Fox addressed the loss in her Pretty Boys Are Poisonous poetry book, released in November 2023. (Fox shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.)

Fox and MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) first made headlines with their relationship in June 2020, and they were engaged by January 2022. The pair have yet to set a wedding date, with sources telling Us Weekly exclusively in October 2023 that their plans to marry had “stalled” for the time being.

“MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” the insider said at the time, noting that they’re “both very hot tempered” and decided to hit pause on the forthcoming nuptials.

The source explained that Fox and MGK were “focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding.”

A separate insider told Us in December 2023 that the duo still had “a very up and down relationship,” noting that Fox and MGK “are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”

Fox and MGK “love each other and have passion in droves,” the source added. “But that passion goes both ways. They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle.”