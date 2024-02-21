Machine Gun Kelly is getting more candid than ever on his new song, which includes a heartbreaking confession about the baby he lost with fiancée Megan Fox.

On “Don’t Let Me Go,” released Wednesday, February 21, MGK, 33, raps, “How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?”

In November 2023, Megan, 37, revealed she and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, had recently suffered a “very difficult” miscarriage.

The song is an intensely personal one for Kelly, who also raps about having suicidal ideations.

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. Two months later, the costars were […]

“Lately my thoughts eating me alive / Laid in the bed thinkin’ maybe the hate will finally go away if I’m not alive,” he raps before pointing a finger gun to his forehead in the music video.

He also raps about his turbulent childhood, including an allegation of abuse at the hands of his late father, who died by suicide in 2020.

“I’ve got trust issues, growing up no one was there to hear what I thought,” he sings. “My heart was broken like my ribs as a kid when me and my father fought.”

The Cleveland-born rapper also spits about his fractured relationship with his long-estranged mother, whom he reconciled with in 2022.

“I’ve been running from secrets I hid as a kid and I never confronted ’em,” he raps. “I just called Mom, said I forgive her for not being there when I needed one.”

Elsewhere, MGK makes reference to his recently unveiled new black body ink, which he showed off for the first time on Tuesday, February 20, The art covers nearly the entire top half of his torso.

“I wish I didn’t listen, like I wish they would understand me one time,” he raps. “I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line.”

“Don’t Let Me Go” finds MGK wrestling with his identity, alluding to his rap persona being merely an act.

“Who am I when the music stops?” he asks. “And the character that I’ve been playing is really just broken and f–kin’ lost?”

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

MGK continues, “Searching for someone to tell me who I really am, I don’t know when I look in the mirror / Constantly dreading the day that the audience might not be screaming for me anymore / The feeling of dying alone and not leaving anything behind is my biggest fear.”

The pregnancy loss suffered by MGK and Megan was first addressed in Megan’s November 2023 poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In the book, Megan reflected on seeing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks, writing, “Maybe if you hadn’t … maybe if I had.”

MGK previously alluded to the miscarriage in his June 2022 song “Last November,” in which he rapped, “One day and another 10 weeks / I never even got to hear your heartbeat / Tell me, could I save your life if I pressed rewind? / I wish I could go back to November last year.”