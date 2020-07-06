Machine Gun Kelly is grieving the death of his father. The musician took to Instagram to announce he is taking a social media break after losing his dad.

“i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today … that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans … but my father took his last breath this morning,” the 30-year-old musician wrote on Sunday, July 5. “And ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colton Baker, went on to thank his fans for their support.

“i’m setting my phone down. love you,” he wrote. “thank you guys for everything.”

The “Bloody Valentine” singer didn’t share his cause of death, but he did note that his father was recently in the hospital.

“It was 4:44 p.m. when I left the hospital last time I saw my dad. This was the last song we sang together,” Kelly wrote alongside a screenshot of Neil Young’s “Old Man” via his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Kelly’s famous friends were quick to send him support in the comments section.

“Send all the love in the world to you right now brother 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Travis Barker wrote.

Hailee Steinfeld replied, “Sending you all the love in the world.”

Director Randall Emmett added that he is sending prayers to Kelly and his family.

Emmett and Kelly are currently working together on the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The rapper met girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of the movie earlier this year. Us Weekly broke the news that Kelly and Fox, 34, started seeing each other following her split from Brian Austin Green after nearly a decade of marriage.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us last month. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Green and Fox share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.