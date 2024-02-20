Machine Gun Kelly showed off the striking way he covered up some of his iconic tattoos.

The rapper unveiled the transformation on Instagram Tuesday, February 20, sharing a photo that showed most of the top half of his torso covered in jet black ink.

“For spiritual purposes only,” MGK, 33, captioned the pic, which showed a cross design adorning the upper part of his chest down through his stomach.

While the makeover is an undeniably fresh look — and includes both of his arms nearly shrouded in black — some of the musician’s famed tattoos are still visible on the lower half of his torso.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, thanked celebrated visual artist Roxx for the work. The artist also posted pictures from their sessions together via her own Instagram.

“Made some art with @machinegunkelly,” Roxx wrote alongside a picture of the rapper’s new look. “Never met a tougher one.”

MGK commented on the post: “Thanks for the joy and the pain.”

The new designs drew mixed reviews from the rapper’s fans, many of whom aired their grievances via social media.

Related: See Celebs' Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time Check out photos of Lady Gaga, Lea Michele, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities' craziest tattoos

“Why is everyone blacking out their tattoos now like it’s fashion,” one fan commented on MGK’s post. Another skeptic joked, “When you leave your kid unattended with the black marker…”

Others questioned whether the dramatic makeover perhaps signaled something more dire.

“Ugh. I wish u didn’t do that,” one fan commented “I loved ur tattoos. I hate when people comment on tattoos (I have 15) but I feel like this is a cry for help. You continuously keep doing dramatic drastic things to erase who you were in the past it seems like. Idk man. I love u but this is a lot.”

Described as a “blackwork visionary,” the Los Angeles–based Roxx has also worked on celebs including Ricky Martin, Adam Lambert and Rosie O’Donnell.

Related: Celebs Who Got Tribute Tattoos for Love In the name of love! Take a look in photos at tattoos Johnny Depp, Eva Longoria, Angelina Jolie, Nick Cannon and other celebrities got inked on their bodies for their significant others

Kelly has feverishly added to his tattoo collection over the years, getting matching ink with fiancée Megan Fox in May 2022.

“Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki,” the rapper captioned a series of Instagram photos showing off their matching ring finger voodoo dolls.

Last year, MGK even let daughter Casie, then 14, get in on the fun by allowing her to add a design of her own to his body.

In June 2023, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper shared an Instagram video of Casie taking a tattoo needle to her dad’s arm.

Before this latest cover-up, it was believed that MGK had nearly 100 different tattoos all over his frame.