Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie Gives Him a Tattoo on ‘Summer Vacation’ 

Machine Gun Kelly may have a tattooist on his hands. The rapper’s daughter, Casie, added fresh art to her dad’s extensive collection of ink.

“My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at Hellfest,” the 33-year-old “Home” artist wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, alongside a carousel of photos. In the first snap, Casie could be seen going to work with a tattoo needle on Kelly’s arm. The musician was photographed smiling at his kid’s skills, holding up a camera to capture the moment.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, Kelly included photos from the music festival — which ran from June 15 to June 18 in France — as well as an image of himself and Casie holding hands on a tour bus.

While in Europe, the father-daughter duo also attended the spring/summer 2024 Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week in Italy. For the occasion, Kelly brought the edge in a leather moto jacket, which he styled with a corset and baggy trousers. The most standout aspect of his look, however, was the black net he wore over his face. Cassie, for her part, sported a strapless black dress and black lace-up boots. She wore her hair in stylish box braids.

Kelly has been overseas for several weeks now. On May 31, the “Bad Things” crooner was seen spotted hand in hand with fiancée Megan Fox after his sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The couple donned coordinating dark looks with Fox stepping out in a gray mini dress and thigh-high boots. Kelly, meanwhile, rocked a textured tracksuit with a matching bucket hat.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass costars’ romance is seemingly back on track following months of split speculation. In February, Fox raised eyebrows when she removed all traces of Kelly from her Instagram page after they got into a fight at a Super Bowl party.

She shed some light on their issues and slammed rumors of infidelity in a February Instagram statement, writing: “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.” She added, “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

In April, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that that the pair — who got engaged in January 2022 — “are back together” but “taking it slow.” The insider continued: “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

Saying “I do” is still a priority, nonetheless. Earlier this month a different insider exclusive told Us that Kelly and Fox are currently “hoping” to wed in 2024.