Taylor Swift was in a lavender haze with boyfriend Travis Kelce while hanging out with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, partied like rockstars on Sunday, February 11, after the tight end won his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their post-game celebrations in Las Vegas included meeting Fox, 37, and her fiancé Kelly, 33, who posed for a picture in XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel.

During the evening, the “Karma” singer cuddled up to Kelce and closed her eyes as he smiled for the camera, according to a photo shared by Kelce’s pal Joe Oravec via Instagram on Tuesday, February 13.

Fox threw up a peace sign for the picture, as did Kelly, who was beaming from ear to ear as he stood next to Swift. Fox made a pouty duck face as the crew listened to the club’s DJ.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Fairy Tale Ending in Photos The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss. After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las […]

The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a black crewneck sweatshirt with a skeleton hand on it. Fox topped off her look with a spiked choker and wore her hair up in a messy bun. Kelly wore a leather jacket, black shirt and two necklaces.

Kelce donned a sparkly jacket, black tee and stunner shades, while Swift wore a black corset, jeans and several accessories with “87” on them as a nod to the athlete’s jersey number.

Swift wore the same outfit to the Super Bowl hours earlier where she cheered on Kelce from a VIP suite. After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

The twosome were spotted blowing each other kisses before the NFL star made his way to Swift in the crowd. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support,” Kelce told Swift while mic’d up after the game, according to a clip from Inside the NFL, shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

The couple, who have been dating since summer 2023, swayed back and forth in the video, exchanging hugs and kisses. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world,” Kelce added. “You’re the best, baby.”

Within a few hours, Swift and Kelce had taken over Sin City and were partying with friends and fans of the Chiefs. According to a video from the evening, Swift and Kelce rocked out to her track “Love Story” and packed on the PDA.

Related: The Most Festive and Fierce Fashion at the 2024 Super Bowl Stars stepped out in Sin City looking stylish at the Super Bowl. Halle Bailey, Taylor Swift and Alix Earle were among the stars who showed off their fashion as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. For the big game, Swift and […]

At one point, Kelce told the DJ to play a version of Swift’s “Anti-Hero” for the crowd as he sang along. Swift was seen holding a bottle of what appeared to be champagne and several cocktails while dancing in the crowd.

“Hi, it’s me. Hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” she sang as she raised the bottle and then took a swig.

Swift gave fans an inside look at her night out, revealing via TikTok on Monday, February 12, that “accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.” She shared a clip of her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, sitting next to her in a booth during the afterparty mayhem.