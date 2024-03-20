Megan Fox admitted she was “not great” to Brian Austin Green while they were together.

“I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way,” Fox, 37, shared during the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday, March 19. “I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude.”

Fox met Green on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was 18 years old. Green, now 50, is nearly 13 years Fox’s senior. During their relationship, Fox said the former couple was “not great” to each other.

“I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time,” she recalled. “I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid, and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life. And I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for three weeks.”

Related: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years In the wake of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's separation news, take a look back at their 11-year relationship

Fox and Green experienced a series of ups and downs throughout their relationship. The pair started dating in 2004 and were engaged by November 2006. While they called off the wedding in 2009, the pair reconciled and tied the knot the following year.

Fox first filed for divorce from Green in August 2015. While they were already back together, Fox didn’t file to dismiss the case until 2019. By 2020, however, things were done for good with Green confirming the split in May of that year. She officially filed for divorce again that November, reaching a settlement in February 2022. The duo share custody of their three kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. (Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, while Green got engaged to Sharna Burgess in September 2023.)

During her “Call Her Daddy” interview, Fox also shared some interesting thoughts on the topic of marriage. (Fox called her relationship with Green “unfulfilling” as well, noting that it was “no shade” to her ex-husband.)

“When I say the word being married, I feel my chakras tighten up,” Fox said. “I feel my back get tight, even though I was married for a long time.”

Related: Megan Fox's Dating History: Brian Austin Green, Machine Gun Kelly and More From committed relationships to flings. Megan Fox has dated several famous faces since stepping into the spotlight, and her love life has been a topic of much speculation, thanks to her on-again, off-again romance with Brian Austin Green. The actress had a few relationships before she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum latched on to each other. […]

She did clarify, however, that her thoughts on marriage came after becoming a mom.

“Prior to that I was very — I just wasn’t aware that, oh, marriage makes me feel any particular way. That was something I did kind of impulsively also,” she said. “It was like an adventure to go on and to do. And I’d already been with him for so many years at that point, and I do feel like karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with him.”

Despite her thoughts on marriage, Fox did get engaged to MGK in January 2022. However, the pair have had some ups and downs when it comes to wedding planning. A source told Us Weekly in October 2023 that their nuptials had “stalled” for now.

The insider explained that Fox and MGK were “focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding.”