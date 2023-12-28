Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you find yourself overheating in the winter when you wear a sweater, you aren’t the only one. They look cute, but they can be personal heaters, taking the warmth you generate and amplifying it under the woolly surface. You might run hot like some of Us, and that means you need to cool down a bit sometimes depending on what you wear. The cold-shoulder sweater is the perfect answer to this dilemma, especially if you also like showing a little skin in situations where a sweater is otherwise necessary. You never know!

They also put a modern spin on your classic pullover sweater. Just a little shoulder peek-a-boo gives it some subtle sexy appeal makes wearing one more appealing for some situations. And you still stay nice and toasty, of course, which is arguably the most important thing about wearing a sweater.

Looking to try a cold-shoulder sweater or just want to add a new one to your wardrobe? You can get one at a steep discount right now at Amazon!

Get the The Drop Gabriel Cold-Shoulder Sweater for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Amazon’s The Drop Gabriel Cold-Shoulder Sweater is a rayon and nylon blend that’s super soft and comfortably fuzzy. It’s made to fit snug on your body, but not in a clingy or too loose way. It also features a high collar akin to a turtleneck, with cuffed long sleeves.

What sets this sweater apart, however, is its cold-shoulder detail. It features cutouts on each shoulder, leaving a large portion of the upper arms bare for a nice breeze and comfortably cooling sensation while you’re out and about.

Right now, the sweater is on sale for just $18. It’s 55% off, which brings it down significantly from its normal price of $40. Plus, it comes in three colors: Whisper White, Capers Olive, and Black, so you can get one to match the rest of your outfit.

Buyers absolutely love this sweater, if you’re on the fence about buying it.

“Love it!” one wrote, saying: ‘I love this cold shoulder turtle neck, it’s sexy, can be dressed up or dressed down. I have received so many compliments on it! I got this too in Black and Olive. You have got to get one. True to size.”

“Great fit!” another said, adding: “I love this sweater. My husband said I got a few looks while wearing it.”

Ready to go out in style with this comfy, casual sweater? Be sure to grab one before it goes off-sale!

