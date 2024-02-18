Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter is still alive and kicking, meaning there’s plenty of time to wear all your warm garments. Whether you prefer chunky knits or furry boots, now is the time to rock ’em before it officially gets too warm. If you need to refresh your winter closet essentials at the last minute, Amazon is ideal — especially if you’re in the market for sweaters and don’t want to drain your bank account in the process.

From collared styles to sleek turtlenecks, Amazon has a cozy sweater to suit everyone’s aesthetic. With that in mind, we rounded up 17 cozy Amazon sweaters under $20 that will amplify your style — read on to see our picks!

1. Cute & Casual: Get this sweater for a breezy and lightweight alternative that’s perfect for any season — was $23, now just $15!

2. Off-the-Shoulder Realness: This off-the-shoulder sweater gives off an elegant and edgy vibe — was $53, now just $15!

3. On Trend: The turtleneck sweater is known for its warmth, and this particular sweater won’t disappoint thanks to its batwing silhouette — was $59, now just $30!

4. Button It Up: This button tunic pairs well with jeans, skirts or trousers — was $20, now just $12!

5. Everyday Essential: For an option that works well in any situation, grab this ribbed sweater — just $16!

6. All Wrapped Up: This wrap sweater feels ’70s-inspired, and it’s a great look when the moment calls for an elegant, sexy vibe — just $19!

7. Jazzy, Snazzy: This sweater has dot embellishments on the sleeves, which are sure to turn heads — was $37, now just $15!

8. Oversized Energy: For many, oversized is better, and this oversized crewneck sweater will flatter your figure with its voluminous knit — was $27, now just $20!

9. Puffed Up: If you prefer a dramatic sleeve moment, this puff-sleeve sweater will be right up your alley— was $46, now just $18!

10. Bold Definition: This chunky-knit cable sweater will keep you warm and has a fashion-forward flair — just $20!

11. Classic: For a simple and minimal alternative, grab this cashmere-feel lightweight V-neck knit sweater — just $17!

12. Bring On The Drama: Doesn’t this Dolman sleeve mock neck sweater resemble a spider web? Make sure your outfit lives up to the moment with this option — just $10!

13. Office Attire: There are times when your daily events call for a collared look, this collared sweater coordinates well with trousers and heels — was $47, now just $15!

14. So Cozy: For those low-energy days when you’d rather not, opt for this oversized turtleneck sweater for an elevated finish — was $60, now just $43!

15. Snuggle Up: This versatile loose sweater is great for the upcoming spring season change — was $20, now just $17!

16. Fuzzy Perfection: Add a fun, textural twist to your ensemble with this fluffy sweater — just $18!

17. In Color: This color-block sweater is fun and has a ’90s vibe to it — just $15!

