Spring Fashion Forecast: 21 Pieces That Are Trending for 2024

Spring is less than a month away! Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring would arrive early, and so far, that groundhog’s been spot-on. Temperatures are rising, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. Before you know it, we’ll be trading out our snow boots for sandals without shivering! A girl can dream.

This new season is all about renewal. And since spring cleaning is already on the agenda, why not get a fresh start with fashion as well? There are so many fun trends to try this year, from statement skirts and shorts to icy blue and fiery red. Spring forward with these fashion-forward looks with a budget-friendly spin!

White Dresses

Easy-breezy!

1. Putting in the Work: This tie-waist shirtdress from Banana Republic Factory is so chic! Workwear, collars and white dresses are all trending for spring — originally $130, now just $91!

2. Cutout Cutie: Complete with a tie-front cutout, puff sleeves and pockets, this poplin midi from The Drop looks like a designer dress — just $70!

3. Here Comes the Sundress: This sleeveless tiered maxi dress (with pockets!) is perfect for the beach, a barbecue or a bridal shower (if you’re the bride, of course) — just $39!

Trench Coats

In the trenches!

4. Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Made by Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, this chino stretch cotton trench coat has the celebrity seal of approval — originally $229, now just $126!

5. Lightweight Layering Piece: This double-breasted trench coat is windproof and water-resistant. Perfectly lightweight for spring and summer — originally $80, now just $73!

6. Oversized and Under Budget: Right on trend with an oversized fit, this effortlessly cool trench coat will keep you stylish in rain or shine — originally $86, now just $73!

Icy Blue

Ice, ice, baby!

7. Little Blue Bag: Made from luxe faux leather with gold hardware, this light blue shoulder bag looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $43, now just $30!

8. Date Night Dress: Spice up your spring style with this drapey cowl-neck satin midi dress — originally $40, now just $37!

9. Connect the Dots: Adorned with Swiss dots, this flutter-sleeve V-neck blouse is a lovely top for warmer weather — originally $38, now just $28!

Statement Skirts

Skirting around!

10. Denim for Days: The denim trend is going strong for spring, so stay in style with this denim midi skirt by Petal & Pup — just $69!

11. Sparkle and Shine: In 2024, sequins aren’t just reserved for the holidays. Add some sparkle to your wardrobe with this sequin midi skirt from Madewell— originally $138, now just $116!

12. Pretty in Pink: Channel the carefree style of the 90s with this pink floral midi skirt by Free People — originally $78, now just $55!

Roses

Will you accept this rose?

13. Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking: Featuring a rosette accent, this off-the-shoulder knit top from Reformation is an elevated basic — just $128!

14. Flower Power: This pink rose-print sleeveless maxi dress by WAYF hugs your curves in all the right places! Flirty and feminine — just $79!

15. Roses Are Red: Looking for a long-sleeve dress for a sorority formal, bachelorette party or anniversary dinner? This red-hot rosette mini dress is sultry and stunning — just $129!

Shorts

Who wears short shorts?

16. Short Story: Designed with a relaxed fit throughout the hips and thighs, these Curve Love high-rise shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch are ultra-flattering. Available in a variety of other colors — just $70!

17. Boys’ Boxers: If you’ve ever wished you could rock pajamas out of the house, then you’ll love the boxer shorts trend! These striped shorts are comfy-casual — just $85!

18. Vacay Vibes: These colorful striped shorts from Free People make Us feel like we’re on island time. Now all we need is a mai tai — just $78!

Burgundy Red

Lady in red!

19. Woven Wonder: Don’t be surprised if people mistake this woven bag as Bottega Veneta! We’re drooling over the rich burgundy shade — just $55!

20. On Pointe: These burgundy ballet flats in patent leather are trendy and timeless — just $28!

21. You Better Work: These burgundy tailored trousers from Reformation are our new go-to pants for work — just $178!

