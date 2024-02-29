Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ring the alarm bells! Sound the siren! Drop everything you’re doing! If you absolutely live for a good bargain, this must be your top priority right now. We have a 60% off deal on a Tommy Hilfiger dress, and it’s a piece so many shoppers are bound to love!

Related: 17 Not-So-Basic Basics That Will Make You Look Like a Fashion Editor That’s it — this is the year we finally perfect our wardrobe. We definitely want to reserve hangers for fun trends and bold pops, but first things first. We need to curate the most quintessential basics. The everyday must-haves that are timeless, sleek and ready for any occasion. Having an impeccable mix of versatile basics […]

This is a limited-time deal — but even if it weren’t, this dress would sell out so fast, you wouldn’t have much time to grab it anyway. So, let’s get to it, shall we?

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Polka Dot Chiffon Fit and Flare Dress (originally $134) on sale for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

That’s a big price drop. You can see why we’re so pumped! This chiffon mini dress is just a winner all around. It’s black, a color we all love to wear, and has a timeless, forever fun white polka dot print all over. It’s giving party dress, date night dress and all that’s in between dress!

This swingy frock has a babydoll-style design for extra flow. There’s a V-neckline, a defined bust area and then a pleated skirt for swishy chicness. One of our favorite details is the sleeves, which lose the lining for a semi-sheer effect and have a voluminous blouson shape!

You can currently grab two variations of this dress on sale. The one we just described is the black version, but there’s also a navy version on the same page with longer sleeves and a slightly different neckline/waistband design. Pointing this out for any super excited shoppers who are looking to claim a dress ASAP but don’t want to accidentally grab the wrong one! That said, it’s a win either way.

Let this designer dress accompany you to numerous occasions this spring, whether you’re attending a wedding, birthday party, anniversary dinner or baby shower. It’s the best plus one ever!

Not your style? Shop more from Tommy Hilfiger here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us