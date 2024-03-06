This Is the Perfect Spring Date Night Dress – Just $41!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’ve probably already been daydreaming about when spring actually arrives: how you’re going to be able to wear all those cute new clothes for the season, going without a jacket for once, and one of the best date nights you’ve ever had while you and your partner soak up the sun and enjoy your time together. Sure, sure – but what are you going to wear during that date? We’ve got a few ideas, but one of our new favorites has to be this adorable mini dress that’s on sale right now.

We absolutely love the Prettygarden Tie Front Mini Dress at Amazon, which is currently on sale for 33% off its normal price. That makes it just $41, which is down from $61, which it normally goes for. That’s a great discount for such an eye-catching dress, if we do say so.

You’ve got to see the way this dress flows – it has a fun tie that you fasten just under the chest with a cinched waist, fluttery sleeves, and tiered skirt. It’s perfectly girly with fun cutout panels in the back, but only just enough to give others a peek.

There are 20 different colors of this dress to choose from, though currently some of them are a bit more expensive than others. You can choose from bright, bold colors like hot pink and yellow to floral print, so there’s a little something here to fit everyone’s tastes.

This is the best dress you could wear for a spring date night. Just pair it with a sweater if you get too cold – and if it feels good and warm enough to go without additional clothes to keep you warm, just rock this fun frock and take in the spring weather! It’s about time. We’ve been waiting for far too long.

