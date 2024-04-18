Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fictional film and television characters are more than just pop cultural icons. They also serve fashion inspo that span the test of time. From Carrie Bradshaw’s luxurious dresses in Sex and the City to Olivia Pope’s classic trench coats in Scandal, there are so many stunning looks that we love to recreate based on fictional characters years after their shows have gone off air.

Kate Hudson‘s Andie Anderson is one of our favorite fictional characters to draw inspo from. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was an amazing rom-com with so many style combinations hidden in between. One of her most popular looks from the film is a yellow evening gown designed by famed designer Carolina Herrera.

Twenty-one years after the film’s release, the chic frock still reigns supreme as one of our favorite looks worn by a fictional character. If you want to channel your inner Andie Anderson, you’re in luck. Abercrombie & Fitch released a yellow gown in its Wedding Shop collection that looks just like the classic dress.

Get the Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress for $130 at Abercrombie & Fitch!

The Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress is an absolute stunner. The slim-fitting maxi dress features a shiny yellow fabric that gives way to a plunging v-neckline. Like Hudson’s frock, this dress has eye-catching details. While the original dress had criss-cross straps at the back, this gown has a string tie attachment and a low cow-back detail. It looks so luxe! The side seam zipper is so convenient. You don’t have to worry about struggling to get it zipped all the way up if you’re alone.

Shoppers can snag this dress in yellow to channel Hudson’s exact look. The flattering dress comes in four other shades perfect for wedding season. You’ll earn the title as best dressed in the blue, green, or pink shades. If you’re a 2024 bride, you can rock the all-white dress during your bridal festivities. It’s just that glamorous! The dress is size inclusive too. It comes in women’s sizes XXS through XXL. Be sure to act fast. This dress is constantly selling out. You can shop a similar style at Amazon if your size isn’t in stock.

Pay homage to a classic rom-com with the help of this flattering maxi dress.

See it: Get the Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress for $130 at Abercrombie & Fitch!

