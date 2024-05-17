Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Vintage style has seen a major uptick in popularity in the last few years. For many of Us, we love the way vintage fashion evokes feelings of nostalgia from our favorite time period — which is why we continue to buy it. However, picking through secondhand sites can be time consuming and pricey, and you never know how the quality will be once your purchase arrives. This is why we rounded up 17 pieces from Amazon that’ll give you vintage style — but with new pieces starting at just $12.

The 17 pieces below look vintage but with a modern-age fashion twist and quality make. We’ve gathered up all sorts of vintage-looking styles whether you gravitate more towards ’70s boho chic or ’90s grunge. Our picks include items like vintage-printed sweatshirts and pretty printed tops. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite vintage style that no one will know isn’t thrifted!

1. Go for a Graphic: Pair this graphic tank top with everything from denim shorts to floral skirts all summer long — was $14, now $12!

2. Prettiest Prints: This puff-sleeve top comes in so many pretty prints that evoke feelings from different eras of fashion from both the ’70s and ’80s — $30!

3. The Perfect Pullover: With its distressed-style fabric, button-up V-neck and puff sleeves, this pullover sweatshirt looks like it was pulled from Grandma’s old dresser drawer — $39!

4. Classic Sweatshirt: With its oversized fit and muted colors, these graphic sweatshirts bring back vintage sweatshirt nostalgia — $27!

5. Enchanting Eyelets: Eyelet fabric has been popular for centuries, but this midi dress, with an A-line silhouette, ruffle hem and V-neckline, brings it into the modern age — $48!

6. Summer Set: Reminding Us of ’90s-style fashion, this set features wavy hemlines and is perfect for vacation attire — was $49, now $46!

7. Dreaming of Denim: With over 2,000 bought in the last month, Amazon shoppers are reviving the denim jacket trend with this one from Wrangler — $40!

8. Lovely in Linen: Linen is another fabric that’s been around for centuries, but these palazzo pants feature a design that is stylish enough for 2024 — was $50, now $28!

9. Exquisite Embroidery: The silhouette of this babydoll top may look like it’s straight from Grandma’s closet, but it has a Y2K design featuring heart pockets, wavy embroidery and a tie-up front — was $17, now $15!

10. Face-Framing Aviators: If aviator shades both complement your style and your face, you’re definitely going to want to try this retro pair that comes in several colors — was $20, now $13!

11. Cropped and Comfortable: Looking like they’re straight out of an image from the ’70s, these jeans feature a cropped style, front square pockets and a four-button closure — $40!

12. Quilted Queen: The fabric of this jacket may say “Grandma’s quilt,” but its style says “vintage fashionista” — $46!

13. Pretty in Puff Sleeves: Not only does this midi dress come in a vintage style with puff sleeves and prints, it’s also a favorite of Amazon shoppers, with over 700 sold in the past month — was $61, now $34!

14. Pretty Preppy: With its thick V-neckline, ribbed block pattern and puff sleeves, this T-shirt has preppy vibes, but with an everyday style — was $22, now $18!

15. Cute Cardigan: Giving ’80s era, this cute cardigan has a striped design, bold gold buttons and front patch pockets — was $60, now $43!

16. Make It a Maxi: Bringing a ’50s-style silhouette into the present time, this maxi dress has a scoop neckline, smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $30!

17. Floral and Flowy: Look feminine and flirty in this off-the-shoulder top that shows off your shoulders, comes in several floral prints and has a flowy design — $29!