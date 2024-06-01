Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to shop for some of the newest and hottest items at Amazon without breaking the bank? Now’s your chance to do just that, with 10% off hundreds of goodies right now. Best of all, you can shop them to your heart’s content just by visiting the storefront.

Right now, you can scoop up deals on cookware, comfortable shoes, and plenty of other goodies if you head on over to Amazon. Don’t want to sift through all the details? Check out our favorite picks below and shop them right now, but act quickly. They may not last long.

These Are the 10 Best 10% Off Deals Today

1. iPad Air (5th Gen): This light as a feather tablet is an excellent pick for watching TV and movies, reading, or browsing online – just $550!

2. Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: These noise-cancelling headphones can help you block the world out when you need it – just $249!

3. Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum: Time to outsource all your housework to robots so they can get the job done quickly – just $680!

4. Sonos Arc Soundbar: Enhance your TV or entertainment’s sound with this soundbar that offers killer sound – just $719!



5. Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor: Watch your favorite shows and movies or play games on this larger-than-life monitor – just $800!



6. Coslus Water Flosser: Keep those teeth and gums perfectly healthy at your next dentist visit with this water flosser – just $30!

7. Tineco iFloor 3 Stick Vacuum: Clean up messes big and small with this perfectly portable vacuum – just $209!

8. Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner: Bring cooling air to anywhere in your home with this useful device – just $295!

9. Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: Step up your vacuuming game with this must-have upright vacuum – just $350!

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Grab this tablet for work or play anywhere at this excellent price – just $399!