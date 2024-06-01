I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the Best 60% Off Deals Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s that time again: time to save some serious cash! If you’re looking for some cool stuff to spend a little extra money on, your search stops here. We’ve got plenty of goodies for you to peruse right now, and they’re all on sale to the tune of up to 60% off. If that isn’t exciting, we don’t know what is.
Right now, you can scoop up deals on cookware, comfortable shoes, and plenty of other goodies if you head on over to Amazon. Don’t want to sift through all the details? Check out our favorite picks below and shop them right now, but act quickly. They may not last long.
These Are the 10 Best 60% Off Deals Today
1. Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set: This cookware set with detachable handles is a total game-changer, and you’ll love using it every time you make dinner – just $60!
2. Rosyclo Cloud Slippers: Make delicious fresh juice with this machine that can help you make tasty beverages and more – just $20!
3. LuxClub 6-Pc Sheet Set: It’s about time for you to upgrade your sheets, so grab this set and stay super comfortable – just $28!
4. Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro: Make some of the most delicious dinners you’ve ever had with this super simple grill that has 7 functions – just $180!
5. Topcee Weighted Blanket: Get super comfy under this blanket and drift off to sleep – just $35!
6. Zesica Spaghetti Strap Dress: Slip into this dress and feel the bohemian magic all summer long – just $33!
7. Hawmam Linen 4-Pack Towels: You can always use more high-quality towels in your home, and these are super affordable – just $30!
8. Lefant Robot Vacuum: Let this robot vacuum do all the work in your home so you can relax – just $89!
9. Vetinee Oversized Denim Jacket: Slip into this high-quality denim jacket for when the weather gets a little chilly – just $30!
10. Jollyvee Bed Pillows: Grab these pillows and have the best sleep ever tonight – just $20!