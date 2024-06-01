Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Linen’s in, overalls are in, rompers are in . . . imagine if they were all combined! It would be an outfit made in fashion heaven — and we’re pretty sure it would be the fashion gods’ favorite. In all honesty, we didn’t believe such a mystical outfit existed until we found this romper that checks all the boxes and more! If you’ve been on the prowl for a romper or overalls to wear on your tour de Europe this summer (or just to the grocery store), we found the perfect one — thank Us later!

This outfit is made of a cotton and linen blend, so it’s not as rough and stiff as 100% linen. It’s actually very soft! The romper is designed to be worn over a short-sleeve top, tank top or bandeau top, so the fabric is exceptionally lightweight. You won’t overheat in this romper, even in Barcelona summer temps! The low-scooping sides make it extra airy.

Related: This Ultra-Flattering Zip-Up Is My New Hot Girl Walk Uniform Given my deep Midwestern roots, I enjoy walks all year round — yes, even in the freezing cold — but I’m with the fairweather walkers on this one . . . summer is where it’s at! A hot girl walk in December is tolerable, but a summer hot girl walk is life-giving . . . […]

Aside from the material, it’s the style we’re obsessed with. This outfit gets an overalls flair from thick straps, buttons down the front and large pockets; the back has a seam that cuts through the middle and makes it an ultra-flattering fit. The baggy design coupled with a tight top worn underneath gives you the illusion of a leaner frame, another bonus in the flattering department!

A scoop neck and functional tie straps are just icing on the cake that make this romper one of a kind. The outfit pairs well with a white top, sandals, gold jewelry and a handbag, but you can also dress it down with sneakers and a crossbody when you have a good amount of walking. And if you’re actually going to Europe this summer, make sure those sneakers are comfy and that crossbody is secure!

There are 11 different colors to choose from, some more neutral like khaki and black while others are brighter shades of pink, yellow and green. Any color goes with a white undershirt, so as long as you have that, you’re good to go! Almost all of the rompers are on sale, too — good luck not grabbing two!

“I have it in the teal color and black,” one reviewer says. “I had to keep myself from buying more colors. Very comfortable, not too tight for summer. Goes great with a body suit underneath. I always get compliments when I wear it. It has been a cute/casual staple on trips. No weird sagging in the crotch!”

Get the Yeokou Cotton Linen Overalls Romper for $19 (originally $25) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other linen overalls on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!