I can still distinctly remember the summer I turned pretty — or, at least, the summer I turned tan. I had just returned from summer camp when my older cousin introduced me to Jergens body lotion. My pale skin barely ever turns bronze in the sun, so this self tanner was an immediate game-changer for me! And even though I’ve tried countless other tanning products over the years, Jergens will always be the OG.

This Jergens Firming Self Tanner takes your golden glow to the next level with an anti-cellulite formula. Kiss those lumpy dimples goodbye and say hello to healthy, hydrated skin! Whenever we use this product, we always feel so much more confident about our body. This tanning lotion just tightens everything up like color contour! Keep scrolling to shop this cult-favorite self tanner!

Get the Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Self Tanner for just $10 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Self Tanner is the no. 1 bestseller in body self-tanners on Amazon! InStyle even named the Jergens Firming Body Lotion the Best Gradual Self Tanner, adding, “It’s hard to mess up this no-fuss gradual tanner.”

This tried-and-true self tanner is super easy to use, unlike some mousses and sprays on the market! You apply this body lotion just like you would any other type of moisturizer — just remember to wash your hands after! Infused with collagen and elastin, this tanning formula reduces cellulite within one week. And the antioxidants and coconut water leave your skin hydrated with a streak-free glow.

While this firming lotion definitely delivers color, the natural-looking tan appears more gradually than some sunless products. Below are other self tanners we swear by for a sun-kissed glow all year round!

