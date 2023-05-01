Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing about me? I can rarely get tan in the sun. Burnt red? Absolutely. Freckly? For sure! But a beautiful bronze is usually not in the cards for me. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, I’ve had to seek out alternative means to develop color. Self tanners and spray tans have become my secret weapon! And my new favorite tanning product is the Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam.

There are multiple reasons why this self tanner has sold out after going viral on TikTok. First of all, it smells so much better than any other tanning product we’ve ever tried. The tropical mango and guava scent feels like you’re on vacation! Second, the non-sticky, weightless formula delivers the ideal golden glow. No orange tint or signs of streakiness here! And third, this mousse is anti-cellulite and anti-aging. In addition to delivering natural color, this self tanner firms you skin so you’ll shine in your swimsuit.

Not sold yet? Keep scrolling to find out why this Coco and Eve bronzing foam is your best bet for a summer tan!

Spray tans are expensive and lying out in the sun isn’t healthy for your skin. Get the color you crave without the negative side effects! The Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam comes in three shades — Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark. All three colors blur pigmentation, toning your texture and concealing cellulite. Formulated with ingredients that have a low comedogenic rating, this mousse won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. I also very sensitive skin, and I haven’t experienced any irritation after applying this self tanner. In fact, this bronzing foam makes my skin feel even smoother and more hydrated!

The consensus from customers is that this Coco and Eve self tanner is simply the best! “I LOVE this fake tan!” one shopper gushed. “It look natural, it smells beautiful and it wears off nicely. I cannot recommend it enough!” Another reviewer declared, “By far the best self-tanner I have ever bought! Easy to apply, no streaking, and the color looks like a natural tan. Highly recommend.” And one shopper said, “After YEARS of sampling different tanners, this is my holy grail one and only.”

As someone with very pale skin, I know the struggle of looking washed-out in white. If you want to fake a sun-kissed glow this summer, then you should try Coco and Eve’s Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam!

Get the Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam for just $35 at Coco and Eve!

