Winter blues bringing you down? We’re with you. Spring may be only a week away, but we have a feeling it’s going to be a while before we can soak up the sun. Even here in Southern California, the unprecedented rain has been casting a dark cloud over my mood. And my skin is suffering! I feel as pale as Wednesday Addams — minus the magical powers.

If you want a foolproof pick-me-up that will make you feel like you just returned from a tropical vacation, then we have the perfect product for you: Coco and Eve Bronzing Face Drops. This hydrating self tanner gives your complexion a sun-kissed glow within hours. All you have to do is mix the formula with your moisturizer, apply to your face and allow the color to kick in. Easy as pie! There’s just something about a golden flush that makes Us feel a million times better. It’s literally a glow-up!

These Sunny Honey tanning drops are top-rated, winning Allure’s coveted Best of Beauty Award. Dermatologist-approved and editor-approved! Keep scrolling to get all the scoop on these bronzing beauty drops.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of Coco and Eve self tanners! Affordable and effective, these products deliver the ideal bronze color. Never orange or splotchy! Whenever I apply Coco and Eve face tanner, I don’t even have to wear foundation on top. Game-changer!

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and botanicals, these Bronzing Face Drops improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while increasing skin elasticity. Anti-aging, anyone? And the coconut water keeps our complexion moisturized. These Sunny Honey drops are also vegan, non-drying and alcohol-free. Win, win, win!

There’s also a lot of flexibility with Coco and Eve’s color, just as if you’re going in for a customizable spray tan. These buildable drops come in Medium and Dark, and you can choose how much product to use to get the glow you’re going for. Use the applicator to blend the drops with your moisturizer, and then apply all over your face and neck. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards!

One shopper gushed, “Perfect glow and warmth to brighten up your skin during the winter months. Fantastic results!” Another reviewer reported, “I love this self tanner. It gives my face a great glow and I even feel like my skin is healthier. It applies evenly with moisturizer and gives just the right amount of tan without being orange or overbearing. It also smells good which is nice. If you’re on the fence, do it!”

While you’re waiting around for the sun to finally come out, try these Coco and Eve Bronzing Face Drops for a gorgeous golden glow!

See it! Get the Bronzing Face Drops for just $28 at Coco and Eve!

