Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kim Kardashian has endless features to envy: her hourglass curves, her flawless face, her silky-smooth hair. But since it’s summer, we especially wish we could steal her sun-kissed glow. The Skims founder always looks like a golden goddess, reminding Us once again how pale we are. Turns out, we don’t need to lay out for hours to get that beautiful bronze! Instead, we can use the self-tanning mist from Kardashian’s spray tan artist Isabel Alysa.

You’ve definitely seen Alysa’s work before without even knowing it! The celebrity tanning expert has prepped a slew of starlets over the years, reportedly working her magic on Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl halftime show. She’s also teamed up with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie — no big deal. Isabel’s beauty brand Dolce Glow is the go-to self-tanner of the stars. Miley Cyrus loved the brand so much, she even became an investor!

If you want to get a Hollywood glow without the pricey Hollywood glam squad, then shop the Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist from Nordstrom now!

See it: Get the Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Self-Tanning Mist at Nordstrom!

The Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist is a fan-favorite! Since Alysa has mastered the art of developing natural-looking tans, she crafted a formula to recreate her spray tans at home. Whether you’re a self-tanning beginner or a pro, this product will deliver a seamless, streak-free tan. The innovative spray system provides 360-degree coverage (always a challenge!) so you can reach even the toughest areas of the body. This fast-drying formula will give you a medium to dark bronze.

Infused with nutrient-rich ingredients, this anti-aging sunless spray leaves your skin with a healthy, natural glow. Goji berry extract re-energizes the skin, while macadamia oil and vitamin E help with hydration. Squalene adds a layer of protection and rose oil reduces pores and fine lines. No wonder we always feel better with a fresh tan!

See it: Get the Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Self-Tanning Mist at Nordstrom!

The general consensus from consumers? This Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist is the best self-tanner ever! “The best self tanner in the industry!” one shopper declared. “I’ve tried everything and this did it. Dries instantly, perfect dark bronzed color, not orange and doesn’t smell!” Another reviewer agreed, writing, “Best self tanner ever. This is game changer, especially since I travel so much.” And one customer gushed, “This mist is the absolute best tanning product I’ve ever used. The color is the most natural beautiful glow I’ve had and it doesn’t make my skin feel dry at all. Also, no bad smell afterwards which is so hard to find in any other tanners!! Definitely re-buying forever.”

If you want to glow like Kim K and other A-list celebs, then try this Dolce Glow self-tanning mist today!

See it! Get the Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Self-Tanning Mist at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Dolce Glow here and shop all other self tanning products from Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: