Get a Summer Glow With These Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Tanning Drops

As someone with porcelain skin, it basically takes me the entire summer to develop a base tan. So, my only hope of achieving a golden glow is by using self tanner. This method might cost more money than laying out on the beach, but it’s much safer for your skin! By staying out of the bright sun, you’re avoiding the risk of sunburns, skin cancer and wrinkles. Plus, you have more control over your color.

There are plenty of solid self tanners for your body, but it’s harder to find an affordable option for your face. But thanks to Kourtney Kardashian, we just did! The Poosh founder and VP of Ad Sales Sam Hyatt walked viewers through a “boxing” of their summer 2022 mailer. And one of the items inside is the SOL by Jergens tanning drops. “I’m actually kind of obsessed,” Hyatt said. “This you can put in your moisturizer, in your body cream. There’s no streaks. It’s clean.” Kardashian added, “This sounds amazing. I love that it’s made with natural sugars and coconut oil and natural ingredients.”

Jergens is the OG self tanner! I’ve been buying the cult-favorite drugstore brand for decades. I’m also a fan of SOL by Jergens, the line of tropical tanners that smell like vacation and deliver natural-looking color. And now you can just mix these drops into your moisturizer for an overnight tan! This Kardashian-approved product is currently on sale at Amazon, so shop these drops ‘til you drop!

Get the SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Self Tanning Drops for just $20 (originally $24) at Amazon!

The SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Self Tanning Drops allow you to customize your color. Simply add this tanning water to your lotions or serums and apply to your face to achieve your desired results.

The travel-size bottle is also ideal when you’re on the go! When we get spray tans or even lie out in the sun, our face is the first to lose color. Keep it consistent with these tanning drops!

Maintain a summer glow all year long with the SOL by Jergens self tanning drops!

