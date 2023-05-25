The Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Is Here — Shop Our Absolute Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is not a drill! Amazon just launched their Summer Beauty Haul, and if you don’t know exactly what that means, we have all the details. From Thursday, May 25 through Friday, May 26, you have the opportunity to shop some summer must-have beauty buys and get a little treat at the end of your haul.

When you spend $50 or more, Amazon will treat you with a $10 reward to shop with later. This credit can be applied towards anything else you may be shopping for — not just on beauty specifically. And after this shopping event, we’re confident you’ll have all of the summer products you need for the rest of the season! If you want to know which products made it into our carts, read on to find out.

Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes

We tend to ditch heavy makeup in the summer heat, and on lighter beauty days, using these cleansing wipes is much more convenient than doing a full face wash in a pinch.

Originally $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

Sunscreen and makeup all in one! You can keep your skin hydrated and help blur imperfections with the handy hint of color this moisturizer provides.

Originally $16 On Sale: $13 You Save 19% See it!

Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Simply put, the convenience of this sunscreen stick is why we love it so much. It’s easy to throw on and even easier to throw in your bag for a beach or pool day!

$14.00 See it!

St.Tropez Classic Self Tanner Bronzer Mousse Foam

Instead of baking in the sun, get your bronze on with this top-rated tanning mousse. It saves your skin from UV damage and is a much healthier way to look tan in the summer!

$44.00 See it!

St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

Even if you do like to tan in the summertime, you should keep your face fully shielded from the sun by using a high SPF. So, to help your face properly match the rest of your body, opt for this mist which gradually builds a natural-looking glow!

$33.00 See it!

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Our social calendars are filled to the brim this time of year, which means a lot of long nights having fun with friends! When you wake up not looking your best, these eye patches can come to the rescue.

$75.00 See it!

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask

Hydration is incredibly key in the summer, and this night mask can give your skin all the moisture it craves!

$32.00 See it!

Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm

Confession: We’re obsessed with these lip balms! They’re hydrating, have SPF 30 to prevent lip burns and taste surprisingly yummy too.

$10.00 See it!

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil

If your skin is feeling irritated or you have some sort of scar or stretch mark you want diminish, this all-purpose oil is what you need!

Originally $33 On Sale: $27 You Save 18% See it!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Our hair can certainly get frizzy in the summer, but with this coating spray, prevent this pesky problem from happening and keep your hair looking silky smooth!

$27.00 See it!

