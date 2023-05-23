Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Updating your wardrobe for summer? The time to shop is now, people! You want to be all set with your style for those hot, sunny days — starting from day one.

Another reason to shop now is that your favorite items could sell out before summer even begins — especially the ones with great deals. Shop our favorites from Nordstrom below — while they’re still around!

1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt Pros: On sale in two shades of pink

An elevated take on a tee

Can dress up or down Was $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress Pros: 93% cotton with 7% spandex for stretch

Machine wash, tumble dry

Tan Cobblestone color is very versatile

Pockets! Was $59 On Sale: $35 You Save 41% See it!

Vionic Angelica Slingback Sandal Pros: On sale in three colors

Puffy straps are trendy and comfy

Adjustable slingback strap Was $100 On Sale: $77 You Save 23% See it!

btb Los Angeles Heart Market Tote Bag Pros: On sale in two colors

Adorable heart accent

Over $100 off! Was $172 On Sale: $70 You Save 59% See it!

Reformation Janis Plaid Miniskirt Pros: Roomy flap pockets

Not too short, not too long

Can dress up or down Was $128 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: