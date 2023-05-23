Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt
Pros:
- On sale in two shades of pink
- An elevated take on a tee
- Can dress up or down
Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress
Pros:
- 93% cotton with 7% spandex for stretch
- Machine wash, tumble dry
- Tan Cobblestone color is very versatile
- Pockets!
Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts
Pros:
- On sale in three colors
- Flattering high-rise waist
- 97% cotton, 3% elastane
Alo Real Sports Bra
Pros:
- Four-way stretch
- Longline silhouette — can double as a top
- Great for yoga/studio workouts
Vionic Angelica Slingback Sandal
Pros:
- On sale in three colors
- Puffy straps are trendy and comfy
- Adjustable slingback strap
Caslon Casual Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt
Pros:
- Airy linen/rayon blend
- Slouchy, relaxed silhouette
- Can wear open or closed
btb Los Angeles Heart Market Tote Bag
Pros:
- On sale in two colors
- Adorable heart accent
- Over $100 off!
AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings
Pros:
- Adorable design
- Goldtone plating
- Will be compliment magnets
Reformation Janis Plaid Miniskirt
Pros:
- Roomy flap pockets
- Not too short, not too long
- Can dress up or down
