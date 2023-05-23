Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

These 10 Nordstrom Fashion Deals Could Sell Out Before Summer Even Begins — From $35

By
nordstrom-fashion-deals-summer
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Updating your wardrobe for summer? The time to shop is now, people! You want to be all set with your style for those hot, sunny days — starting from day one.

Another reason to shop now is that your favorite items could sell out before summer even begins — especially the ones with great deals. Shop our favorites from Nordstrom below — while they’re still around!

1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt

1.STATE Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt in Cabaret Red at Nordstrom, Size X-Large

Pros:

  • On sale in two shades of pink
  • An elevated take on a tee
  • Can dress up or down
Was $59On Sale: $41You Save 31%
See it!

Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress

Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress in Tan Cobblestone at Nordstrom, Size Medium

Pros:

  • 93% cotton with 7% spandex for stretch
  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Tan Cobblestone color is very versatile
  • Pockets!
Was $59On Sale: $35You Save 41%
See it!

Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts

Free People Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts in Willow at Nordstrom, Size 10

Pros:

  • On sale in three colors
  • Flattering high-rise waist
  • 97% cotton, 3% elastane
Was $78On Sale: $62You Save 21%
See it!

Alo Real Sports Bra

Alo Real Sports Bra in Chalk Blue at Nordstrom, Size X-Small

Pros:

  • Four-way stretch
  • Longline silhouette — can double as a top
  • Great for yoga/studio workouts
Was $74On Sale: $59You Save 20%
See it!

Vionic Angelica Slingback Sandal

nordstrom-fashion-deals-vionic-sandal

Pros:

  • On sale in three colors
  • Puffy straps are trendy and comfy
  • Adjustable slingback strap
Was $100On Sale: $77You Save 23%
See it!

Caslon Casual Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt

caslon(r) Casual Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt in Ivory- Multi Bolinas Stripe at Nordstrom, Size Small

Pros:

  • Airy linen/rayon blend
  • Slouchy, relaxed silhouette
  • Can wear open or closed
Was $59On Sale: $44You Save 25%
See it!

btb Los Angeles Heart Market Tote Bag

btb Los Angeles Heart Market Tote Bag in Fuchsia at Nordstrom

Pros:

  • On sale in two colors
  • Adorable heart accent
  • Over $100 off!
Was $172On Sale: $70You Save 59%
See it!

Roxy Endless Journey Romper

Roxy Endless Journey Romper in Loden Green at Nordstrom, Size Medium

Pros:

  • Pockets!
  • Flowy fit
  • Cooling viscose material
Was $56On Sale: $39You Save 30%
See it!

AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings

AllSaints Small Lock Huggie Earrings in Gold at Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Adorable design
  • Goldtone plating
  • Will be compliment magnets
Was $55On Sale: $39You Save 29%
See it!

Reformation Janis Plaid Miniskirt

Reformation Janis Plaid Miniskirt in Brown Plaid at Nordstrom, Size 12

Pros:

  • Roomy flap pockets
  • Not too short, not too long
  • Can dress up or down
Was $128On Sale: $90You Save 30%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:

amazon-grandebrow-enhancing-serum

Drop Everything! This Top-Rated Eyebrow Serum Is 48% Off

Read article
ZESICA-Spaghetti-Strap-Square-Neck-Maxi-Dress

5,000+ Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Dress and Its Flattering Fit

Read article
high-rise-wide-waistband-leggings

21 of the Best Leggings With Wide, High-Rise Waistbands — From $10

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!