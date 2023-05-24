Drop Everything! This Top-Rated Eyebrow Serum Is 48% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our eyebrows have been through it. And by “it,” we mean, well, just about everything. We over-plucked them in the ‘90s and early 2000s, we drew them big and bold in the 2010s and more recently, some of Us have made the mistake of shaving off too much of our brow tails. Long story short, we do not feel comfortable or confident wearing our bare brows in public — if we even have any left!

And so, day after day, we draw strand after strand with a pencil or pen, following up with a tinted gel to make sure we get the perfect angles and fullness. We’re so sick of it. We just want our natural brows back. And Grande Cosmetics is going to help us make it happen!

Are you seeing that markdown? This ultra-popular, reputable brow serum, which has thousands and thousands of reviews on Amazon, is now 48% off! Amazon even notes that this is the lowest price in 30 days, so you know you’re not going to nab a better deal than this!

But what makes the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum actually worth your purchase? It’s a must for sparse, thinning, over-plucked and/or tail-less brows. It has a dermatologist-tested formula featuring a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids to truly renew brows, letting you finally put down the pencil!

In a 16-week consumer study with 30 subjects, 100% of participants saw fuller-looking brows from using GrandeBROW, and 97% said they’d recommend to a friend. That’s major!

This cruelty-free brow serum comes with a four-month supply — but it’s currently the same price as the eight-week starter supply. Four months is the perfect amount too, as it’s when you can expect to see a “full improvement.” You should start noticing fuller, bolder-looking brows in just six to eight weeks though!

You only need to apply this brow serum once a day. Just glide the brush across both eyebrows (no need to re-dip) and let dry for one to two minutes. Basically, just don’t put on makeup straight away if it’s morning — and don’t flop face-down onto a pillow at night. After a minute or two, however, do as you’d like!

After four consecutive months are up, you’ll want to switch to applying this brow serum every other day for maintenance. Want to make sure you have a backup tube ready — and that you’re getting it for a discount? Grab a couple today so you’re all set for the future!

