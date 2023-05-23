5,000+ Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Dress and Its Flattering Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, fail-proof dress styles may not be the most original options on the market — but they are what we feel most comfortable in. There’s something to be said for that! For the summer months, we adore picking flowy frocks which have a boho flair that also happen to look flattering — just like this dreamy dress from ZESICA!

Sure, we’ve probably seen hundreds of garments that look similar to this selection, but it’s gained over 5,000 reviews on Amazon for good reason. The price is right, the quality is reportedly outstanding and it comes in 46 different colors — so every shopper is guaranteed to find the hue which suits them best! If you want to know why this is an essential summertime buy, read on to get all the scoop!

Get the ZESICA Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Maxi Dress for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Simply put, we can’t imagine a body type this dress wouldn’t look flawless on. The fitted top and flowier skirt team up, creating a slimming and seriously beautiful appearance. It also leads to a tighter fit on the top with elastic smocking details, which can more comfortably adjust to your chest size and not feel restrictive in the process. The tie straps also give the dress the most adorable feminine touch, and also makes this an adjustable piece. Many of the reviews we read shout out the straps and stretchy fitted top as highlights of what makes it particularly captivating. These are the details which can make or break an item like this one — and in this case, they give the dress more functionality. Talk about a treat!

As we mentioned, the skirt on the dress has a flowier aesthetic, but it’s not voluminous to the point which it will make your silhouette appear wider. It’s accented with a single ruffle tier right at the hem, and this adds just enough extra material to make the dress complete. It’s a simple look, but sometimes, a streamlined approach allows you to truly shine. With this dress, you’re scoring versatility, comfort and a fair price. When it comes to spring and summer staples, what’s better than that?

