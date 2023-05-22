Score Skincare, Makeup and More at QVC’s Beauty With Benefits

Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for a cause! Last week was QVC’s Beauty With Benefits supporting Cancer and Careers. To celebrate, we’re rounding up some of the best beauty buys from the special event.

From our favorite Sunday Riley vitamin C serum to Estee Lauder’s iconic anti-aging eye cream, these popular products will make your skin glow. This must-have makeup and skincare may sell out fast, so score these staples while they’re still in stock!

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz 3-Piece Vitamin C Kit

Look on the bright side with this Sunday Riley Vitamin C Kit! Complete with the C.E.O. Brightening Serum, C.E.O. Glow Face Oil and C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream, this trio will leave your skin with a radiant glow while reducing fine lines.

$63.00 See It!

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Supercharged Eye Complex

Eyes on the prize! This iconic Advanced Night Repair eye cream from Estee Lauder leaves skin feeling soft and silky. This supercharged complex delivers a boost of hydration to the eye area and reduces the appearance of dry lines.

$65.00 See It!

Elemis Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix

Need a morning pick-me-up? This top-rated cream from Elemis gives your skin a wake-up call of hydration and suppleness. It also helps reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines on your face.

$95.00 See It!

SK-II First Experience Kit

Three’s company! This luxe skincare set from SK-II comes with a facial treatment essence, mask and clear lotion.

$99.00 See It!

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Bronzer & Setting Spray Set

IT Cosmetics is one of our favorite beauty brands! Just in time for summer, this pore-blurring bronzer and setting spray set will give you a sun-kissed glow.

$48.00 See It!

Perfect Beauty by Campanelli 12-Piece Makeup Removing Towels

Sick of staining your nice washcloths with makeup residue? These microfiber towels are specifically designed to remove makeup with just water or your go-to cleanser! There are four fun patterns to choose from.

$30.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: