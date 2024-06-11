Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for swimsuit that’ll get everyone’s attention this summer? You don’t have to get a bikini. Not when there’s a one-piece that looks this good! Ditch the bikini this season and grab this hot red number that’ll be dropping jaws wherever you go.

The Charmo Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit is just $37 at Amazon, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. It may look like your average, run-of-the-mill monokini, but this one has all the hallmarks of an ’80s suit with modern tweaks. It has a scoop neck, and it’s high cut with padding where you want it. Plus, the scoop neck is disconnected in the center with hemicircle cutout for good measure so you can still show a little skin.

Jump into this hot little red thing and you’ll be mistaken for a Baywatch extra. And that’s nothing to sneeze at. It’s an absolutely gorgeous look you can rock easily and cheaply, and you’ll get numerous folks coming over your way and asking where you got it all season long. Who knows? With all that extra attention, you might end up making some friends – or more – for some steamy summer love sessions.

Try something a little different this summer, and you might just like what you find. And if not, you’re only out $40. But we have a good idea that you’ll just settle in and really enjoy yourself. This is really that kind of swimsuit.

Get the Charmo Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit for just $37 at Amazon!