Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Hit the Beach in This Sexy Slimming Swimsuit – Just $24!

By
Rosvigor Tummy Control Swimsuit
Walmart

Have you chosen a swimsuit for this year’s warm weather yet? It’s nearly time to hit the beach, and if you’re already out on spring break, there’s no doubt you probably went to check out a warmer part of the country to get your beach on. But if you live somewhere that isn’t quite in the tropical temperatures just yet, you might still need to go shopping. If you do, and you have specific concerns about what your suit is capable of, like how slimming it is, you won’t even have to go on a search. We’ve got a great option for you right here.

Related: Prep for Summer With This Fun Floral One-Piece Swimsuit

The absolutely gorgeous Rosvigor Tummy Control Swimsuit is just $24, and while it may look basic enough, it’s the perfect suit for anyone who wants a little nip tuck in their tummy area. This retro-styled look has a ruched panel on the stomach area to help pull in what you may feel are “problem” areas. It’s nice and soft, keeps you pulled in where it counts, and looks like a regular suit that can still accentuate your curves nicely. You’ll know that this one-piece swimsuit is giving you some support, but all anyone else will see is a sexy look – and they’ll wonder how they can get one, too.

See it!

Get Rosvigor Tummy Control Swimsuit for just $24 at Walmart!

You can get this suit in five colors: black, blue, green, navy blue, and a bright, shocking pink. Each color is meant to turn heads, but the pink well, especially. If you aren’t already making people look as you walk by, one of these colors will make it happen. And, of course, you’ll feel held in and confident for less than $50 for a swimsuit with one of the most flattering silhouettes we’ve found!

See it!

Get Rosvigor Tummy Control Swimsuit for just $24 at Walmart!

Cushionaire Cork Sandals Sale Amazon

Deal of the Day

These Sandals Are 'Just as Comfortable’ as Birkenstocks — 40% Off in the Big Spring Sale View Deal

Most shapewear that comes in a swimsuit tends to look very obvious, and in some cases, unflattering. This swimsuit just makes it a part of the entire ensemble, so you can look and feel comfortable even if you feel you need something to smooth you out a bit more.

Get Rosvigor Tummy Control Swimsuit for just $24 at Walmart!

This summer, be sure to grab this tummy control swimsuit and make a look that you’re proud of. Don’t miss heading to Walmart to grab one of these suits and get ready for summer in style.

Related: 17 One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make You Ditch Your Bikinis

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!