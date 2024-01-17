Prep for Summer With This Fun Floral One-Piece Swimsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yes, it’s still snowing outside. Yes, the temperature may have dropped to single digits for some over the past few weeks. What better way to channel the warm sun’s rays from spring and summer than buying a new swimsuit? You don’t have to wear it right now, of course. But it might put a smile on your face to think about warmer days, the beach, and hitting the pool. It’s only natural to look forward to those days, after all!

Right now, some retailers are bringing out the swimsuits, and it’s time to start figuring out which one works best for your budget and your body type. We found a fantastic one-piece swimsuit that’s flattering to everyone and comes in a variety of sizes. It also happens to be from a brand you may already recognize.

You’ve probably heard of Time and Tru, but if it doesn’t sound familiar, you should know it’s a brand you can find when you shop Walmart, which is where you can snag this fantastic one-piece swimsuit right now!

Get the Time and Tru Plunge V-Neck Swimsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Time and Tru Plunge V-Neck Swimsuit is a floral print suit that looks absolutely and completely gorgeous. It’s a sexy twist on what you’d consider your mom’s old suit, with plenty of support, molded cups, and a plunging V-neckline. It also has shirred sides to help pull you in and create a slimming silhouette. With that in mind, you get so many features for such an affordable price that even though the floral print looks beautiful, you might want to snag a suit in every available color.

There are solid colors and a variety of sizes to choose from, but perhaps one of the most exciting things about this swimsuit is the fact that it’s less than $30 at just $27. That’s less than you’ll pay at most other retailers, but this suit gives you a fun twist and a look that can work with anyone’s figure.

This newcomer to Walmart is well worth the price, even if it was double the cash. And though it’s brand new to the Walmart fashion repertoire, it’s likely about to start attracting plenty of excited wearers.

So whether you’re thinking about setting your pool up a little early this year or you just can’t wait to dive in an indoor, heated pool somewhere, summer is calling. And right now, so is this swimsuit!

